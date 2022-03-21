LIVINGSTON, AL – Southern Arkansas women's tennis dropped its first match of Spring Break on Sunday at #14 West Alabama in a 4-0 decision to the Tigers. The Muleriders fall to 2-6 on the season and will prepare for #13 Columbus State on Monday.
In doubles play, Inna Serukhova and Greta Wallin won 6-4 over #6 Haina Franco and Katia de la Garza at No. 1, but the Tigers claimed wins at No. 2 and No. 3 to grab an early lead in the match. It was just the fourth doubles loss of the season for the UWA duo.
UWA claimed wins at the top three lines in singles play. Lena Milosevic nearly forced a third set at No. 1 before falling 7-5 in set two to UWA's Almudena Sanz. Sarah Roy lost 6-1, 6-1 to Haina Franco at No. 2 and Wallin dropped line three 6-2, 6-2 to the Tigers' de la Garza.
Following the Columbus State matchup on Monday, the Muleriders will also play North Georgia (3/22), Georgia College (3/23) and Auburn-Montgomery (3/24) before taking on Louisiana Tech (3/26) to close out its spring break trip.