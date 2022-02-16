Southern Arkansas’ Jeremy Adorno is the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week.
The freshman transfer from Kissimmee, FL was cited for his impressive performance against Pittsburg State University on Saturday evening.
Making just his second career start on Saturday against the Gorillas, the Hill College transfer tossed 6.0 innings while allowing just one run on one hit and striking out a career high 10 batters. The Muleriders took down Pitt State 6-3 behind Adorno's strong outing and won all three of their games this past weekend at the Henderson State Invitational.
In two starts this year, Adorno has pitched 13.0 innings, and has done a nice job of keeping his ERA down (0.69) as he has only allowed one run on one hit. Adorno ranks second on the team with 17 strikeouts.
Adorno and the Mulerider baseball team are set to host their home opening series with Northwestern Oklahoma State University. SAU will play a double-header on Friday starting at 3 p.m. with the second game to follow. The Muleriders will close out the series with a single game at noon Saturday.