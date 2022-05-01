BENTONVILLE – Top-seeded Harding and No. 3 Southeastern Oklahoma State earned semifinal wins Saturday at the 2022 Great American Conference Women’s Tennis Championships.
The Savage Storm (19-7) knocked off No. 2 Arkansas Tech (8-7), 4-0, to advance to the final for the fifth time in six seasons. Tech’s team of Megan Bell and Melanie Griffiths won the first doubles match but the Savage Storm rallied to earn the point when Sara Gonzalez and Vanessa Cozamanis topped Madalena Amil and Aastha Dargude at No. 2 and the pair of Skye Royal and Georgia Hosking defeated the nationally-ranked pair of Daniela Baez and Lea Grinberg, 6-4, at No. 1.
When the match moved to singles play, the Savage Storm’s No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 players - Hosking, Elizaveta Tregubova and Cozamanis - all recorded straight-set victories to clinch the victory. Elizaveta Tregubova won the first point, 6-0, 6-3, against Tech’s Maria Krite. Hosking followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Amil. Cozamanis secured the Savage Storm’s trip to the final with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Meaghan Butler.
The top-seeded Lady Bisons (18-4) scored four wins in singles play to defeat No. 4 Southern Arkansas (5-16), 4-1. After the SAU teams of Serena Gill and Sarah Roy as well as Kalley Smith and Greta Wallin claimed the doubles point for the Muleriders, Lindy Carpenter evened the match with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Gill in No. 5 singles. In No. 2 singles, Lina Romero put the Lady Bisons in front after defeating Wallin, 6-4, 6-4.
Romane Britt and Allison Carpenter closed out the contest as both overcame losing the second sets of their respective matches. Britt won her decisive set with Roy by a 6-2 margin at No. 3. Carpenter dispatched of Smith, 6-0, at No. 6 to give the Lady Bisons their 20th consecutive win against a GAC opponent.
Sunday’s final begins at 1 p.m. The Lady Bisons collected a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against the Savage Savage Storm on Thursday, April 14. Harding will attempt to join Southeastern as the only women’s tennis program to win consecutive GAC Championship titles. The Savage Storm won in both 2016 and 2017.