The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the 11th week of the 2023 season. Arkansas-Monticello’s Alex Austin and Ouachita Baptist’s Dustin Bermudez shared Player of the Week while Henderson State’s Andrew Howard claimed Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alex Austin, Arkansas-Monticello, RF, Jr., Collinsville, Oklahoma
Austin led the Weevils in a three-game sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State as he went 3-for-7 with three home runs against the Rangers. In the opener, he hit two home runs - including a third-inning grand slam - and drove in six in a 17-2 win. In game two, he hit a game-tying home run in a game the Weevils eventually won 6-5.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dustin Bermudez, Ouachita Baptist, SS, Jr., Chandler, Arizona
Bermudez contributed at the plate and on the mound as the Tigers went 4-1. He tallied four multi-RBI games and totaled nine on the week. He homered and tripled on Tuesday against Henderson State and hit home runs in the first two games against Oklahoma Baptist. In relief, he notched his eighth save of the season after striking out five in 3.0 scoreless innings on Saturday.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Andrew Howard, Henderson State, SP, Jr., North Little Rock, Arkansas
Howard improved to 5-3 as he threw his second complete-game shutout of the season. He limited Southern Nazarene to only three hits in an 8-0 win on Friday. He struck out a season-high eight batters and walked only three in the 96-pitch outing. He held the Crimson Storm to a .125 average.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Chris Sutton, 2B; and Jeremy Adorno, SP.