CARY, NC – The comeback kids nearly pulled off another miracle.
Trailing by five in the ninth inning, the Southern Arkansas baseball team scored three times and had the tying runs in scoring position with its cleanup hitter at the plate on Wednesday in an elimination game against Rollins at the Division II College World Series.
It was the kind of rally that had become the Muleriders’ trademark during its triumphant postseason run to Cary.
Only this time, the promising situation had a disappointing ending.
The comeback fell short when Jakob Machoca struck out to end the game and the season, sending SAU back home to Magnolia with a 7-5 loss at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
“I’ve told people all year that if the umpire tells us we’ve still got one pitch and they’re not walking off the field, we’ve got a chance,” an emotional coach Justin Pettigrew said. “I think you saw that.”
The Muleriders (47-13) have made a habit of coming from behind, battling back to win in the eighth or ninth innings in four of their five Central regional and super regional victories.
They put themselves in a position to do it again against the Tars (36-14) after the South Region champions roughed starting pitcher Parker Abrego for six runs on eight hits through the first five innings.
Rollins deepened the hole with an unearned run off reliever Hayden Hable in the sixth before SAU’s offense finally began to show signs of life.
The Muleriders put runners on first and third with one out in the seventh, but failed to score when they were unable to get the timely hit they needed. It took until their final at bat for the ground balls and line drives to start finding holes in the Rollins defense.
“The entire game we had an approach and we were executing that approach. The balls just weren’t falling,” said sophomore left fielder Chris Lyles. “We stuck with the approach and they started to fall. Honestly, it’s really just that.”
The ninth inning rally started with a single by Tucker Burton and was followed in quick succession by singles by Lyles and Conner Allen to load the bases with nobody out.
One run scored on a sacrifice fly by Riley Orr. Then after Chris Sutton grounded out and Brett McGee was hit by a pitch to reload the bases.
Brandon Nicoll then greeted Rollins reliever Chase Achuff with a double that scored two more and cut the deficit to 7-5.
And all of a sudden, the Muleriders had more than just blind hope.
“Throughout the fall we’ve just competed at such a high level,” said leadoff man Sutton, who drove in SAU’s first two runs with a third inning ground out and a solo homer over the left field wall in the fifth. “We never give up. We never say die. We
just keep going.”
Eventually, though, the Muleriders finally ran out of outs.
The loss ended a week that began with promise following a 3-1 victory over Rollins on Saturday in the opening game of the double-elimination national championship tournament.
SAU actually produced more offense in the rematch than it did in the first meeting, when it scored its only three runs on a homer by Allen. Abrego and Habel, however, weren’t as successful at quieting the Tars’ bats as their teammate Jeremy
Adorno, who earned the complete-game victory.
“I don’t think there were any adjustments made from them or us, really,” Pettigrew said. “Really, the difference was that a couple of their barrels in Game 1 turned into outs and a couple of barrels for us in this game turned into outs.
“We had a couple of plays where we found the barrel and found their gloves, and it was a game of inches. That’s the way it is with high quality teams like this. Sometimes it’s just a little break here or a little break there that can get you over the hump.”
Although the Muleriders weren’t able to get over the hump and win the national championship, Pettigrew declared his team’s first ever trip to the D2 CWS a success – both for the present and future.
“One thing we try to do as coaches and players is do something that’s never been done before in the program,” the SAU coach said. “Just coming here as an NCAA participant for the first time was great. We achieved four out of our five goals.
“We obviously came up short and we’re a little frustrated by that. But we’ll be able to soak this in as we move forward and realize just how special this group was and the legacy they’ve left in SAU history.”