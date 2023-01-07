WEATHERFORD, OK – Jerry Carraway Jr. led Southern Arkansas to victory once again as the junior led Mulerider scoring Saturday against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The Muleriders' 85-80 win completed a two-road game sweep following a victory Thursday night in Alva. Southern Arkansas improves to 9-3 on the season and 5-1 in conference as they continue their conference win streak.
Carraway represented just one of the five Muleriders to dip into double digit scoring. Junior Gregory Hamond Jr. secured a personal 14 points to claim his seventh double-digit figure scoring game of the season.
LaTreavin Black recorded his third double-double as a Mulerider, scoring 13 points while recording 10 rebounds on the day. Carel Ray Jr. notched 12 points for himself to join Hammond at seven double-digit scoring figure games on the season. Kris Wyche wrapped up double-digit scoring for the Muleriders with 11 points stemming from three made threes. Wyche has recorded double-digit scoring figures in the past seven games, spanning from December 1 until Saturday.
The Muleriders shot 46.8% versus the Bulldogs' 38.3%, but trailed at the free throw line where they connected on 70.8% of their foul shots while SWOSU made 75.7%.
Southern Arkansas leads the conference with an average 39.8, an average one more than SWOSU.
SAU trailed SWOSU for the first five minutes of the game but stayed on their heels the entire time before shots from the foul line allowed the Muleriders to gain a lead they would maintain for the majority of the game.
A free throw from Black placed them just a single point behind the Bulldog and a FT from Hammond tied the game before his second shot allowed the Riders to gain the lead. The Muleriders extended said lead with the first of three made long shots from Carraway.
Both teams committed more than 20 fouls a piece, but the Muleriders' 25 were at shot in the first period when SAU went on a 12-7 run spanning 4:46 where the seven allowed points all came from made free throws. More than a quarter of the combined points came in the form of a free throw.
The final four minutes of the first half served as a 12-3 Mulerider run where Carraway and freshman Devonta Walker both made threes and senior Brock Schreiner finished the opening 20 minutes off with a jumper to claim an 11-point lead over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs began the second half by applying pressure to the visiting Muleriders, making a three and topping things off with a dunk within the first minute of play. Hammond retaliated with a three of his own before the Bulldogs responded with nine unanswered points. Once again, the Riders clapped back with a three, this time from Wyche.
The aggression from Southwestern in the first seven minutes of the second half allowed the Oklahoma team to claw back to within two points of the Muleriders. Southern Arkansas spent the last few minutes in the first 10 of the second half on a 10-2 run where they regained a substantial (10 point) lead over the host team. SAU continued to show offensive domination into the last 10 minutes of play, making two threes and obtaining their largest lead of the game at 14 points.
The Bulldogs seemed to gain their footing in the final eight minutes where they outscored SAU 23-14 to threaten the Muleriders in the final minute. With 56 seconds left to play, Ben Smith made his two attempted free throws to cut the Mulerider lead to a single point. In an attempt to get the ball back and take the lead, the Muleriders were fouled in back-to-back instances where they capped out the game with four made free throws to finish off the Bulldogs with a five-point lead.
The Muleriders will continue Great American Conference play as the East Central University Tigers head to Magnolia for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday matchup.