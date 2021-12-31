Southern Arkansas closed out 2021 on a high note Thursday night as the Muleriders picked up its third straight win behind a stern defensive effort, beating Northwestern Oklahoma State 69-49.
SAU used the 36th double-double of senior forward Devante Brooks' career to topple the Rangers in a Great American Conference contest that saw SAU lead from the outset.
CLICK HERE to read the box score.
The Muleriders (8-3, 4-1 GAC) led by 11 at the intermission and outscored its opponent by nine points in the second half to cruise to the league victory. SAU shot 43.5% from the floor and made one third of its 21 three-point attempts. SAU held the Rangers (7-4, 2-3 GAC) to just nine makes in 32 second-half attempts from the floor. SAU's effort guarding its GAC foe (in terms of overall shooting % and three-point %) was the best for the squad against a Division II opponent this season.
Southern Arkansas outscored NWOSU inside 40-30 as Brooks' 21 points came on 9-of-16 shooting in 31 minutes of action. Devante's nine field goals matched his season high and he added 15 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass as SAU finished at +7 in rebound margin. The Shreveport native has now delivered a double-double seven times this season including his last six trips to the floor and is now averaging 18.3 points per game and 10.9 rebounds.
One of three 1,000-point scorers currently playing under 10-year head coach Andy Sharpe, Brooks reached another career milestone with just over five minutes remaining in the first half as his ninth rebound of the night registered as the 1,000th of his career. He is now only the second player in program history to reach the milestone and is 155 boards back of becoming SAU's all-time leader in the category.
Senior guard Aaron Lucas followed with 13 points and three assists with one steal. Junior guard Kris Wyche added ten of the team's 19 bench points in 17 minutes, while junior guard Tyler Garrett logged a game-high 37 minutes and finished with five points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Muleriders face their first quick league turnaround of the season as Southwestern Oklahoma State comes to for a New Year's Day clash. Tipoff from inside the W.T. Watson Center is scheduled for 3 p.m.