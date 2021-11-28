Northwest Missouri beat Harding 28-9 Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs.
Harding's defense held Northwest Missouri to more than 200 yards below its season average, and senior Cole Chancey finished his career with another 100-yard effort.
Harding was the only Great American Conference team in the playoffs.
Northwest Missouri (11-1) advances to meet Ferris State next Saturday in Big Rapids, MI.
A 22-yard scoring run from Omar Sinclair with 4:50 left in the first quarter and a 32-yard Grant Ennis field goal in the second quarter gave Harding a 9-7 lead. It was the Bisons' first lead in its four games against Northwest.
The Bearcats did all the scoring from that point on. Quarterback Braden Wright connected on a 13-yard TD pass to Kaden Davis with six seconds remaining before halftime that gave Northwest at 14-9 lead.
Northwest received the opening kickoff of the second half and went 75 yards on only three plays with running back Al McKeller scoring from 1 yard out. The Bearcats final score came on a 58-yard TD pass from Wright to Davis.
Harding outgained Northwest 274-255 and held the Bearcats to only 24 rushing yards.
The Bisons had almost 38 minutes of possession and rushed for 245 yards, 117 them coming from Chancey on 29 carries. He concluded is career with 5,114 yards.
Harding finished 11-2, its eight season in the last nine with nine or more wins and its fourth in the last five years with 10 or more wins.
In other second-round games Saturday:
Kutztown 10, New Haven 7.
Shepherd 38, Notre Dame (OH) 34.
Kutztown plays Notre Dame (OH) on December 4.
Valdosta State 66, West Georgia 34.
Bowie State 13, Newberry 10 (OT).
Valdosta State plays Bowie State on December 4.
Ferris State 54, Grand Valley State 20.
Northwest Missouri 28, Harding 9.
Ferris State plays Northwest Missouri on December 4.
Colorado School of Mines 55, Bemidji State 6.
Angelo State 20, Nebraska-Kearney 7.
Colorado School of Mines plays Angelo State on December 4.