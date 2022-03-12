The Great American Conference announced both the men's and women's track and field preseason coaches polls on Friday and slotted for a third place finish in their respective leagues are the Southern Arkansas women as well as the Mulerider men.
The programs will compete for the league crown on May 5-7 in Shawnee, OK.
The SAU women received 65 total points to place 11 points back of Oklahoma Baptist, which earned four first place votes, and 13 points back of preseason favorite Harding, which garnered six first place nods. The Mulerider men earned 10 total points, four back of Harding (2 first place votes) and five back of Oklahoma Baptist (3 first place votes) which was tabbed as the preseason favorite in the five-team league.
Both programs have competed once in the outdoor season this spring in addition to multi athletes from both programs having also contested earlier this month. At the Mississippi College Season Opener, the Mulerider women recorded 39 top 10 finishes, eight top two finishes and three first place finishes. Sophomore Rozlyne Manor won the 400m Hurdles in 1:06.18, senior Cecilia Quesada won the 3000m Steeplechase in 12:13.15 and sophomore Alexis Matlock matched her program record in the high jump at 1.65m.
For the SAU men at the MCSO, 36 top 10 individual finishes were notched, which included seven top three finishes and two first place finishes. Senior Kris Shumaker won the javelin throw with a mark of 51.05m, while junior Jaime Quinones placed first in the 3000m Steeplechase after recording a time of 10:16.19.
At the Harding Spring Break Multis, sophomore Connor White broke the program record in the men's decathlon as he tallied 5,579 points to place second. The Normandy, Tennessee native recorded four top five finishes including two second place results in both the 1500m (4:53.68) and the pole vault (12'5½").
The Mulerider men and women prepare for the Louisiana Classics hosted by Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19. The next weekend, SAU will host the Dan Veach Invitational on Saturday, March 26. More information on the Muleriders' home meet will be available soon. April brings the final three outdoor competitions prior to the GAC Championships on the first weekend of May.
The Muleriders will compete in Nacogdoches, Texas in meets hosted by Stephen F. Austin University on back-to-back weekends beginning first with the Carl Kight Invitational and Multi (April 7-9) and then the Earl Milner Invitational (April 15). Southern Arkansas closes out the regular season at the Leon Johnson NSU Invitational on Saturday, April 23.