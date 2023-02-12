ADA, OK -- The Southern Arkansas women's basketball team fell short in the Saturday afternoon matchup in against East Central, 77-69.
Southern Arkansas falls to 6-11 in conference play while ECU improves to share the same record as the Muleriders.
Senior Kylie Warren recorded double digit scoring figures for the first time in a month and notched her most points since December 10. The senior led Mulerider scoring with 17 points and recorded seven rebounds alongside senior Jessica Jones. Jones carried Mulerider scoring in their tough first half and ended the day with nine points. Freshman Brooklin Brown was the solo Mulerider to accompany Warren in double digits. She recorded 12 points that included seven points from free throws.
Southern Arkansas struggled in the opening half, only making four of 28 attempted field goals to record a 14.3% shooting clip that allowed the Tigers to take an 18-point lead going into the half. The usually dominant team from three only made two at a 15% clip in the opening half while ECU shot at a dominant 50% from behind the arc.
SAU only made a single field goal that wasn't a three in the opening quarter which allowed the Tigers to outscore the Muleriders in the paint 12-2. The Tigers' 50% shooting clip and 57.1% clip from three in the opening quarter allowed them to quickly take control of the game as they outscored SAU 25-10. Not only did the Muleriders fall short while shooting, they also gave the Tigers an advantage as they turned the ball over five times and allowed 12 ECU rebounds versus SAU's seven.
ECU made a three to score the first points of the matchup and took advantage of a Mulerider turnover to quickly extend the lead to five points. Jones made a three to begin Mulerider scoring in the Saturday afternoon matchup. ECU defense was dominant through the quarter but were especially dominant in the last few minutes as SAU was held scoreless in the final 3:42 while the Tigers used the time to notch a final five points.
They held SAU below 10 points in the second quarter, allowing nine points with just a single field goal made amongst six free throws. The Muleriders attempted 13 shots, nine from three, to shoot 7.7% and 11.1% from three. Southern Arkansas held the Tigers to significantly fewer points in the second quarter, really applying defensive pressure that included eight forced turnovers. Once again, ECU used rebounding to their advantage, snagging the ball 14 times while only allowing four SAU rebounds.
The Muleriders left the Tigers scoreless in the second quarter for the first three and a half minutes. The first ECU basket came as a three that offset the Muleriders three made free throws in the quarter. Linzy made the first and only field goal for the Muleriders with a three at 6:00.
ECU extended their lead by five points in the third, outscoring SAU 19-14. Jones continued to carry the Mulerider offense with six points from two layups and two free throws. The Riders shot at a 30.8% clip and relied on free throws once again, making six in the quarter. Southern Arkansas' turnover rate hindered the Arkansas team once again, allowing 18 points on their nine turnovers.
The Muleriders trailed 28-56 with 2:08 to go in the quarter, but gave the crowd in Ada a taste of what was to come as they finished out the quarter on a 5-0 run with baskets from Brown, Jones and senior Jerica Bell.
The Muleriders found their offensive footing in the fourth quarter for the first time in the matchup. They recorded more points in the final quarter than the first three quarters combined to outscore ECU 36-21. The Muleriders outscored the Tigers 41-21 in the final eleven and a half minutes of play to cut the ECU lead from 28 points to just eight. The Riders shot at an insane 83.3% that included three baskets from behind the arc, their most of any quarter.
Freshman Kylie Minter and junior Addy Tremie made back-to-back threes to cut the Tiger lead to 12 with 2:26 to play after SAU entered the quarter with a 23-point disadvantage. Warren forced a turnover and fed the ball to Reese who made a layup to make it a ten-point game. Brown responded to an ECU layup with a three that cut the Tiger lead to single digits for the fit time since 3:42 in the first quarter before Warren took advantage of an and one to continue chipping away at the Tiger lead. The rival teams gave it their all in the final minute, combining for 13 points that included five from Warren and two from Reese.
Southern Arkansas will return to Magnolia where they will take on UAM in the Panther Arena at Magnolia High School on Monday, February 13. The teams will tipoff at 6 p.m.