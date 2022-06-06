CARY, N.C. – The Southern Arkansas baseball team has been king of the late inning comeback in its postseason run to the Division II College World Series, rallying to win in the eighth or ninth innings four times in five games through its regional and super regional.
Twice, it put together seven-run outbursts to turn certain losses into improbable victories.
Monday, however, the Muleriders finally came up against a deficit from which they couldn’t recover.
Point Loma pounded out 19 hits and kept SAU’s hitters off balance, especially in key late game situations, for an 11-3 victory that ended the Muleriders’ 10-game winning streak.
While the second-seeded Sea Lions are headed to the semifinals of the double-elimination national championship tournament at the USA Baseball National Training Complex, coach Justin Pettigrew’s third-seeded team will attempt to stay
alive in an elimination game against Rollins on Wednesday afternoon.
“You want to talk about an old-fashioned butt kicking, that’s what that was,” Pettigrew said after SAU’s first loss since the regular season finale at Arkansas-Monticello on April 30. “Give credit to the other team. They pitched it really well, offensively they were really good and did what they needed to do.
“You always hope you play your best game on the biggest stage and we didn’t play our best. They played really well and that’s what happens.”
The game had an ominous tone from the start for the Muleriders, who beat Rollins in their World Series opener on Saturday, when the hard-hitting Sea Lions from San Diego loaded the bases in the top of the first.
While starting pitcher Wyatt Marr was able to wiggle his way out of that jam with a big strikeout, he wasn’t as lucky in the second.
Point Loma (50-8) strung together four singles and a sacrifice fly before Scott Anderson cleared the bases with a double for an early 4-0 lead.
Marr was eventually relieved by Jack Liddell, who kept Point Loma off the board for the next two innings. But even the Sea Lions’ outs were hit hard.
Seven of their first 12 outs came on fly balls – one of which centerfielder Ty Manning had to reach over the wall to bring back into the park – before recording their first ground out in the top of the fourth.
“They swing the bat well and have a good approach,” said Liddell, by far the most effective of the four pitchers the Muleriders used in the game, giving up only one earned run – on a fifth inning solo homer by Jakob Christian – in 3⅓ innings of work. “It was definitely hard to pitch to them and they took advantage of mistakes that were made.”
Despite Point Loma’s hitting prowess, SAU (47-12) managed to stay within striking distance thanks to a two-run rally in the third.
Conner Allen, a catalyst for the Muleriders the entire postseason, started things off with a single before going to third on a single by ninth hitter Riley Orr.
Leadoff man Chris Sutton got the first run home with a sacrifice fly, then Brett McGee plated another with a single.
As productive as the rally was, it had the potential to be even better. But after Brandon Nicoll singled to put runners on first and second, Jakob Machoca struck out and Ty Manning popped to short to end the threat.
Five innings later, SAU gave itself another chance to battle back.
Trailing 6-3 in the eighth, it put its first two men on when Sutton and McGee led off with a single and double. Although the uprising did yield a run, plated on a wild pitch, the Muleriders failed to do further damage when Nicoll, Machoca and Manning all struck out.
“I guess it just wasn’t meant to be tonight,” said Nicoll, the only SAU batter with multiple hits in the game. We had a chance there in the eighth inning. I struck out and consequently more strikeouts followed, and it killed the mood.”
Point Loma then ended any hope of yet another miracle comeback by erupting for five more runs on five hits in the top of the ninth.
Despite the disappointing result, Pettigrew said his team remains as confident as ever in its ability to bounce back and make a run at the national title from the loser’s bracket.
“This is just another loss,” the SAU coach said. “It’s nothing any different from what we’ve done this year. We’ve bounced back well. Getting that extra day will allow us to get some of our bullpen pieces back, get the rest that we need and get ready to go for a game on Wednesday.”