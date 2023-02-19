Oklahoma Baptist used a tip-in with 0.1 seconds to play to squeeze by Southern Arkansas 76-74 on Saturday afternoon inside the W.T. Watson Center.
LaTreavin Black registered a double double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and Southern Arkansas answered multiple go-ahead baskets, including a corner three by Gregory Hammond Jr. that tied the game at 74 with under a minute to play, but it was to no avail.
Following the under-8 media timeout, the action picked up as prior to the stoppage the Bison erased an eight-point deficit to set the stage for an entertaining final eight minutes. The lead changed seven times and the score was tied on three occasions. Late dunks by Carel Ray Jr. (4:28) and Hammond Jr. (1:57) energized the Watson Center and more importantly put Southern Arkansas out front with the latest slam giving the Muleriders a 71-70 lead.
After the Hammond Jr. triple try, the Muleriders forced a stop defensively and had an opportunity at the stripe to grab the lead with under 30 seconds left but were unable to do so.
The Muleriders built its five-point lead at the intermission behind seven first-half makes from three-point range with Kris Wyche and Ray Jr. each triggering in three as SAU shot 41.2% from beyond-the-arc in the first half. Southern Arkansas used a seven-point run through the first three minutes of action to grab the momentum and with under five minutes remaining in the first half the Muleriders managed to withstand a 10-0 run by the Bison that tied the game at 30.
SAU also matched the Bison effort inside as both teams managed 18 paint points with the Muleriders finishing the first 20 minutes +4 in rebounding.
Ray Jr. delivered a team-high 17 points and added six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Hammond Jr. followed with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Wyche scored 11 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Black added three assists to the aforementioned double-double; his second straight and sixth of the season.
The Muleriders' 17 helpers as a team tie for the second-most assists in a game this season. The Muleriders attempted a dozen less shots in the second half than in the opening twenty minutes.
SAU shot 48.2% from the floor for the game and made 10 of its 26 tries from three, while sinking 10 of its 13 free throws. OBU outscored SAU 24-14 inside in the second half, but the Muleriders finished +4 in rebounding.
Southern Arkansas prepares for its final home game of the season on Thursday, February 23. The Muleriders play host to Ouachita at 7:30 p.m. Seniors will be honored in between the men's and women's games.