The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and
Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the 12th week of the 2022-23 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Caitlin Kobiske won the Women’s award while Henderson State’s Alvin Miles and Southern Nazarene’s Tyler McGhie shared the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Caitlin Kobiske, Southeastern Oklahoma State, F, So., Keller, Texas
Kobiske set scoring career highs in consecutive Savage Storm wins as she scored 38 against Southern Arkansas and 43 against Arkansas-Monticello. She made 25-of-35 field goals and went 31-for-36 from the line. She became only the fourth Division II player to record multiple games with at least 38 points this season and the only one to do it in consecutive games.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alvin Miles, Henderson State, G, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee
In two wins, he averaged 23.0 points - on 59.3 percent shooting - 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.5 assists. Against SWOSU, Miles became the first Reddie in the GAC era to have at least 20 points, five assists and five steals. After scoring a season-high 22 points against the Bulldogs, Miles re-established his season-high with 24 points against Northwestern Oklahoma State.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyler McGhie, Southern Nazarene, G, So., Denton, Texas
McGhie helped the Crimson Storm extend their win streak to 10 as he averaged 22.5 points per game in two home wins. Against Harding, he scored 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He went 6-for-7 from the 3-point arc. Against Arkansas Tech, he made 4-of-8 3-point tries en route to scoring 23 points. He leads the GAC in both 3-point field goals and 3-point percentage.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Diamond Morris, G; and Jerry Carraway Jr., G.