The Great American Conference announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the opening week of the 2022 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cameron French earned Player of the Week and Southern Arkansas’ Jeremy Adorno garnered Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cameron French, Southeastern Oklahoma State, DH/1B, So., Schoolcraft, Michigan
French produced multi-hit games in each of the three starts as the Savage Storm opened a season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. In an opening day doubleheader sweep of East Central, he went 5-for-6 with two home runs, a triple, three RBI and five runs scored. On Tuesday, against Northeastern State, he went 3-for-4 with a double and three more RBI.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Jeremy Adorno, Southern Arkansas, SP, Fr., Kissimmee, Florida
In his first career start, Adorno recorded the sixth no-hitter in the Muleriders’ NCAA history as he defeated Missouri Western State, 12-0, at the Dugan Collegiate Invitational. In the seven-inning gem, he struck out seven batters and he faced just two batters over the minimum.
Ty Manning, OF, of Southern Arkansas was also nominated.