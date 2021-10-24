Southern Arkansas University has made several changes in the administration of its Athletic Department.
Director of Athletics Steve Browning announced the promotion of four current staff members, the appointment of a new Faculty Athletic Representative and the hiring of a new Assistant Director of Facilities and Events, effective immediately.
"It is a pleasure to come to work each and every day with individuals who are committed to serving Mulerider Athletics," remarked Browning. "I am excited to continue to work alongside these staff members who are an important part of our department. A lot of what they do is behind-the-scenes and I appreciate their hard work and look forward to seeing each one of them continue to work to advance Mulerider Athletics."
Sage Woodham, Assistant Director of Athletics for Internal Operations and the department's Senior Woman Administrator (SWA), has been promoted to the role of Associate Director of Athletics for Internal Operations/Compliance/SWA.
Jacob Pumphrey, who has been in the athletic communications office since 2015, has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications and will continue the department's efforts in promoting all 14 intercollegiate Mulerider Athletics programs.
Chris Vann, who previously served as SAU's Manager of Athletic Facilities & Events, will transition to Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities and Events and will maintain his designation as the department's Athletics Diversity and Inclusion representative.
Eric White, a former Mulerider baseball standout, joins the department after being hired as the Assistant Director of Facilities & Events.
Dr. Scott White, who has served the University in multiple capacities since 2000, was appointed to the position of Faculty Athletic Representative by SAU President Dr. Trey Berry in September and will serve the department as a liaison between Mulerider student-athletes and campus faculty and staff.
Lynn Disotell, who is in her 17th year serving the athletic department, has been promoted to Assistant to the Athletic Director.