The Great American Conference announced the Women’s and Men’s Track & Field athletes of the week for the second weekend of the outdoor season. Harding’s Savian Bush and Jonathan Wall earned the Men’s accolades while the Lady Bisons’ Lauren Shell and Anna-Kay Clark garnered the Women’s honors.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Savian Bush, So., Harding, Tatum, Texas
Bush took first in the 100-meter hurdles at the Harding Invitational. In his first outdoor competition of the season, he registered a time of 14.70 seconds, less than one-tenth of a second off his personal best. He ran the third leg of the winning 1600-meter relay team. He added a fourth-place showing in the 200.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jonathan Wall, Sr., Harding, Alvarado, Texas
Wall became the first GAC men’s athlete to reach a provisional mark in any event when he took first in the pole vault. He cleared 4.85 meters, a mere 0.02 meters off his personal best at an outdoor meet. His mark ranks as the fourth-best effort in Division II thus far this season.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Lauren Shell, Sr., Harding, Bella Vista, Arkansas
Shell took first in the heptathlon at the Harding Invitational. She amassed 4,498 points, the top total in Division II this season and 12 points off the provisional mark. She took first in the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, the 200, the long jump, the javelin and the 800. She won by more than 700 points.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Anna-Kay Clark, Jr., Harding, Hoover, Alabama
Clark achieved an NCAA provisional mark in the javelin as she claimed the event crown at the Harding Invitational. Her winning distance, 45.90 meters, came on her third of six throws. All six of her attempts finished ahead of the second-place finisher. Her attempt ranks second in Division II.