The Great American Conference announced its 2022 All-Conference teams and superlative award winners on Wednesday evening at the GAC softball banquet.
The Southern Arkansas University softball team finds themselves with seven players spread across the three teams and one superlative award winner.
Sydney Ward and Jade Miller found themselves earning All-GAC First team honors, while Kiana Pogroszewski, Jaxynn Dyson, and Alese Casper were named to the All-GAC Second team. Tiare Lee and Madison Miller both were named to the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team. Pogroszewski headlines the superlative awards for the Muleriders as she earned GAC Newcomer of the Year.
In her first year in a Mulerider uniform after transferring from Bossier Parish Community College, Utah native in Kiana Pogroszewski put together quite the season during her first year in Magnolia as she was named the GAC Newcomer of the Year. Pogroszewski led the team with a 1.83 ERA which was good for second best in the GAC. She finished with a 13-5 record in 27 appearances, 15 of those being starts in 122.2 innings of work. The GAC Newcomer of the Year led the team with nine complete games and four shutouts.
Pogroszewski allowed 42 runs (32 earned) and finished second on the team with 120 strikeouts, to go up against 102 hits allowed as she held the opposition to a .225 batting average. Pogroszewski 's best start came against SWOSU as she went 7.0 innings, allowed no hits and struck out 10. In addition to being named GAC Newcomer of the Year, Pogroszewski was also named an All-GAC Second team pitcher.
This is the third time a Mulerider softball player has been awarded the Newcomer of the Year award. Jill Roye took home the honors in 2017 a designated player, and Kimmy Beasley earned the award as a pitcher in 2016.
Pogroszewski was not the only Mulerider starting pitcher to take home an award, as Crowder College transfer Sydney Ward was named to the All-GAC First Team. The Arkansas native finished her first year in Magnolia with the team lead in wins with 16 as she finished 16-3 in the regular season. Ward also led the team with 130 strikeouts and in innings pitched with 125.1. Ward allowed 48 runs (41 earned) on 95 hits allowed and held opponent batting averages to just .205. She finished with eight complete games, three shutouts, and one no-hitter. Ward collected a season high 12 strikeouts against Oklahoma Baptist.
Joining Ward on the first team is Graduate Transfer Jade Miller who landed on the list as an outfielder. The Utah Valley transfer was on fire with the bat in her hand all season as she finished with the team lead in hits (73), batting average (.410), runs (47), home runs (11), at bats (178), total bases (121) and stolen bases (5). J. Miller's 73 hits led the GAC, while her average was the third best in the league, followed by her 11 home runs which is tied for the third most. She finished third on the team with 36 RBI. The Grad Transfer had two four hit games, and two games with four RBI, had a two home-run game against Delta State, and finished with 24 multi-hit games. J. Miller is one of two players to start and play in all 50 games this season.
For the second time in her career, Alese Casper was named to an All-GAC team, as the senior was named to the All-GAC Second Team as an outfielder after patrolling CF for the Muleriders this season. The Grantsville, Utah, native was the only other Mulerider to start and play in all 50 games this season along with her outfielder counterpart J. Miller. Casper finished second on the team in both hits (53) and runs (40). The two time all-conference award winner had a .329 batting average on the year, and finished with 19 RBI and one home run. Casper collected 11 doubles and also ranked first on the team with three triples. Casper's best game of the season came against SOSU collected four hits, four RBI, and scored three runs against SOSU.
After earning honorable mention honors last year as a freshman, Jaxynn Dyson was named to the All-GAC Second Team this season as a shortstop. The Normal, Illinois, product led the team in RBI with 43, while finishing third on the team in the hit column with 49. Dyson finished with 28 runs and was tied for second on the team with eight home runs, and also tied for second with 13 doubles. The former Illinois State transfer finished with a .312 batting average, and slugging percentage of .561. Dyson finished with 14 multi-hit games.
Tiare Lee took her opportunity and ran with it, as the A&M Corpus Christi transfer found herself on the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team as the designated player after her first year in a Mulerider uniform. Starting in 33 games and playing in 35, Lee finished second on the team with a .382 batting average, first in OPS with a 1.167 and first in slugging percentage (.682). Lee collected 42 base knocks in 110 at bats. The former DI player finished second on the team in RBI with 37 and tied for second on the team with eight home runs, while also scoring 28 runs. Lee blasted two home runs and collected five RBI in her first game as a Mulerider against Maryville University. Lee had 15 multi-hit games.
Having never caught a game behind the plate in her softball career, the University of Texas at Arlington transfer Madison Miller was named to the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team as a utility player after starting the year in right field, before taking over catching duties mid-year due to injury. M. Miller finishes the regular season with a .320 batting average, 40 hits, and 32 RBI. The versatile Miller scored 23 runs, led the team with 15 two baggers, and also hit seven home runs. She finished with a slugging percentage of .608 and an OPS of 1.029. M. Miller's best game of the season came last weekend against NOWSU as she finished with three hits (two home runs), five RBI and three runs scored. She only finished with one error on the season to finish with a .995 fielding percentage.
The Muleriders had four players earn the GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete award that honors them for their academic achievements. To be elgible, a player must have completed 70 or more college credit hours, have a 3.70 cumulative GPA or higher and have to be a present participant at the GAC tournament. Sarah Evans (3.90 GPA), Mariah Hamilton (3.95 GPA), Natalie Phillips (3.84 GPA and Pogroszewski (3.90 GPA) were all named to this list.
SAU will open up the GAC Tournament Thursday afternoon as they enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Muleriders will take on the No. 7 seed Ouachita Baptist in their first round matchup at 4 p.m.