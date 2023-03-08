The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the fifth week of the 2023 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Damon Burroughs earned Player of the Week while Oklahoma Baptist’s
Jake Hamilton and Ouachita Baptist’s Teddy Webb shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Damon Burroughs, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1B, Jr., Pryor, Oklahoma
Burroughs raised his average 96 points to .407 after going 10-for-14 across four games last week. He went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and four runs scored against Newman. In game one against Southwestern Oklahoma State, He reached base five times and scored three runs. He scored twice in game two and went 2-for-3 with a double in the series finale.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Jake Hamilton, Oklahoma Baptist, SP, Sr., Asher, Oklahoma
Hamilton dominated Northwestern Oklahoma State in a 3-0 victory on Saturday. He limited the Rangers to just two hits, both singles, and two walks in the 116-pitch effort. He struck out a career-high 14 strikeouts, the second-most strikeouts by a Bison pitcher in their Division II era.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Teddy Webb, Ouachita Baptist, SP, So., Gonzalez, Louisiana
Webb threw the first shutout of the season for the Tigers as the 7-0 victory clinched a series win against Arkansas-Monticello. He struck out a season-high seven batters and surrendered only four hits and one walk. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his five starts and he lowered his season ERA to 2.10.
Southern Arkansas’ Jeremy Adorno, SP, was nominated.