The Great American Conference announced the seventh Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Ouachita Baptist’s TJ Cole and Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter shared Offensive Player of the Week; Henderson State’s Catrell Wallace and Tristan Heaton claimed the Defensive Player and Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
T.J. Cole, Ouachita Baptist, RB, Sr., Texarkana, Texas
Cole surpassed the 1,000 yard milestone for the second-straight season as he recorded the second 200-yard rushing game of his career. On just 22 carries, he ran for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 41-7 win against Arkansas-Monticello. He ranks third in Division II with 1,063 rushing yards and sixth with 12 rushing touchdowns.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene, QB, Gr., Elk City, Oklahoma
For the third time in four weeks, Porter ran for at least 190 yards as he racked up 226 on 22 attempts in the Crimson Storm’s 45-38 road win against Southwestern Oklahoma State. He scored the final of his four rushing touchdowns with just 1:11 remaining to put Southern Nazarene back in front.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Catrell Wallace, Henderson State, DE, Fr., Bryant, Arkansas
Wallace forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles as the Reddies scored a 15-14 win at No. 12/8 Harding to snap a three-game losing streak to the Bisons. Entering week seven, the Reddies had recovered just one fumble. He added five tackles including one tackle for loss.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tristan Heaton, Henderson State, P/K, Jr., Humble, Texas
Heaton connected on three field goals as Henderson State defeated Harding for the first time since 2017. After converting two first-half field goals, he made a 46-yard try, his second-longest make of the season, with 6:40 to give the Reddies the 15-14 advantage. Additionally, he punted five times and placed two inside the 20-yard line.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were O.B. Jones, QB; Del Kristoffer Wade, DB; and Austin Wilkerson, K.