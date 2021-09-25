Runnin' Rob Kraus made it look easy on Friday evening during the 11th 8K running of the Lois Davis Invitational in Magnolia. Too easy.
The senior paced Southern Arkansas in the team victory as he crossed the tape 43 seconds before his next closest teammate junior Jaime Quinones and the pair helped pace the Muleriders to the program's second-ever LDI team title behind a dominating performance that saw six more Muleriders record top ten finishes.
CLICK HERE for complete results.
The Muleriders nearly topped the scoring record as the team's twenty points was a single point back of the meet record 19 which was done twice. SAU did break the previous scoring margin record which was at 33; set by SAU in their 2018 win, but now sits at 37 as Arkansas-Pine Bluff placed second as a team behind two top ten finishers.
Kraus' first place time of 25:28.5 is a personal-best as he averaged 5:07.5 per mile. Kraus' time was the fifth-fastest time in meets ran on the new course setup of the LDI. His 43 second victory was the second-largest in the 11-year history of the LDI. He becomes the fourth Mulerider to win the event.
Quinones too logged a personal-best 8K time as he placed second with a result of 26:12.2. Junior Carlos Armendariz finished in fourth place with a time of 26:51.7.
Places sixth through eleventh belonged to Southern Arkansas as junior Hector Hernandez (27:12.5), true freshman Jorge Sanchez (27:34.1), true freshman Logan Rickey (27:38.5), true freshman Pedro Cervantes (27:47.8), true freshman Eric Gordon (27:49.5), and true freshman Madison Langley (27:58.0) all contributed to the domination on display by the Muleriders.
Senior Asher Hamlin logged a top 15 showing with a time of 28:03.2, while sophomore Lorenzo Orozco (16th | 28:42.1), true freshman Andrew Cornett (17th | 28:46.4) and senior Evan Delgado (19th | 29:13.4) all finished in the top 20. Orozco's result is a personal-best time.
Sophomore Briston Rains placed 21st with an 8K personal-best time of 29:29.1. Sophomore Lauro Guerrero recorded a personal-best 8K time of 30:03.6 to place 29th.
The Southern Arkansas Men turn their attention to the Watson Invitational hosted by Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, on Saturday, October 9.