The Great American Conference announced the Women’s Tennis honor for the sixth week of the 2022 season. Arkansas Tech’s Lea Grinberg earned the award as the Golden Suns won twice.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lea Grinberg, Arkansas Tech, So., Paris, France
Grinberg collected a pair of wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as
Tech defeated Northeastern State and Ouachita. Against Northeastern State, she paired with Daniela Baez for a 6-4 win in doubles. She bested Maria Popova in straight sets. Against the Tigers, the tandem defeated Austynn Crocker and Shelly Davilus, 6-2 and she topped Makeilah Turner, 6-0, 6-1.