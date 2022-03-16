The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the sixth week of the 2022 season. Southern Arkansas’ Jade Miller and Southern Nazarene’s Liana Heshiki shared Player of the Week while Arkansas Tech’s Shannon Lasey and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy split Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jade Miller, Southern Arkansas, LF, Sr., Plano, Texas
Miller collected 12 hits, with five multi-hit games as the Muleriders went 4-1. She went 6-for-9 with two RBI in a doubleheader against Arkansas-Monticello. She added six more hits in SAU’s sweep of Ouachita. She homered twice and scored seven runs in the three-game set. Her .429 average ranks third in the conference while her 42 hits pace the GAC.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Liana Heshiki, Southern Nazarene, C/1B, Fr., Pearl City, Hawaii
Heshiki led the Crimson Storm to a perfect 4-0 as she went 7-for-11 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI. Three walks gave her a .714 on-base percentage for the week. She recorded three-straight multi-hit games against Southwestern Oklahoma State. She hit a game-tying home run in game one and delivered a game-winning double in the ninth inning of game three.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Shannon Lasey, Arkansas Tech, RHP, So., Dover, Arkansas
Lasey collected three wins inside the circle as the Golden Suns went 4-1. On Tuesday, against Harding, she surrendered only one hit and she struck out seven in a 5-1 win. Against Arkansas-Monticello, she threw 4.0 scoreless frames in a 9-0 five-inning win on Sunday and 3.0 additional shutout innings on Monday. For the week she held opposing hitters to a .133 average.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Cheyenne Mahy, Southeastern Oklahoma State, RHP, Jr., Atwater, California
Mahy improved to 8-4 as she earned two wins. On Tuesday, she threw the fourth perfect game in school history and the eighth in GAC history against East Central. She threw the first Savage Storm perfect game since Christina Cearly in 2003. She added three no-hit innings her second stint against the Tigers. For the week, she struck out 19 and did not walk a batter.
Also nominated was Southern Arkansas’ Sydney Ward, RHP