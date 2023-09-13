Southern Arkansas men won their division while the SAU women were second last Friday during the 13th running of the Lois Davis Invitational.
The men ran to the program's fourth LDI team title and third straight by edging Ouachita 25-35. The SAU women were second behind Ouachita, 29-30.
With the starting gun originally set to fire at 6 p.m. for the women's two mile, both the men (5k) and the women left the starting line at 6:50 due to lightning and rain in the area.
Ouachita pushed the top two male runners across in under 17 minutes, but a pack of Muleriders followed in third through eighth and tenth. Giovani Diaz was the top finisher for SAU crossing in third place (17:04.3), with Jorge Sanchez finishing fourth (17:10.7) and Brandon Escobar placing fifth (17:10.9) to round out the top five.
Pedro Cervantes (17:11.8) followed in sixth place, Joseph Uc (17:17.9) in seventh and Charles Patton (17:19.7) in eighth. Joe Duirden (17:30.8) placed tenth as the final of seven Muleriders to cross inside the top ten of the 36-runner field. Joseph Garay (18:05.2) rounded out SAU's representation as all eight Muleriders placed inside the top 15.
Not only did six Muleriders cross one after another but they did so nearly together as Diaz and Duirden were separated by 26 seconds. Fifth through seventh place, all Muleriders, were distanced by just seven seconds.
The Muleriders' title on Friday is added to LDI wins in 2018, 2021 and 2022.
No one came close to Southern Arkansas junior runner Logan Warren's best. The Katy, Texas native ran to the individual title at the 13th running of the Lois Davis Invitational to help the Mulerider Women to a second-place team finish.
Warren (12:40.7) paced out front of the other 53 female runners and finished eight seconds faster than the second-place finisher, but Ouachita edged SAU 29-30 as 14 of the top 15 female competitors were either Muleriders or Tigers, including Warren's teammates Rachel Solano (3rd; 12:59.6), Alyzah McGlasson (5th; 13:13.4), Cantley Gosdin (8th; 13:42.8) and Angel Redmond (15th; 14:13.4). J'aime Brown (17:35.5) rounded out SAU's representation in the home event.
Warren becomes the first Mulerider to win the individual LDI title since 2016 when Claudine Blancaflor claimed the top spot. Warren is the third different Mulerider to win the title and it's the fourth time overall that an SAU female has crossed the tape first.
The event is named in memory of Lois Davis. She was an SAU sophomore, band member and Dean’s List student from Richland, TX. She died in an automobile accident at the U.S. 82 railroad underpass west of Magnolia while leaving campus at the end of the spring 2011 semester.
Southern Arkansas returns to action at the end of the month for the Chili Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas on Friday, September 29 in Fayetteville. Live result links will be made available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.