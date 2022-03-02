The Great American Conference announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the third week of the 2022 season. Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Brayden Koenig and Ouachita’s G. Allen shared Player of the Week while Arkansas Tech’s Patrick Miner claimed Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Brayden Koenig, Northwestern Oklahoma State, OF, So., Fargo, North Dakota
Koenig powered the Ranger offense to a three-game sweep of Arkansas-Monticello. He went 5-for-11 with a pair of home runs. In game one he provided an insurance run in the seventh inning of a 6-4 win. In game two, he smashed the go-ahead grand slam as part of a 12-10 victory. In the finale, he hit another go-ahead grand slam and added a two-run triple.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
G. Allen, Ouachita, 1B, So., Little Rock, Arkansas
Allen reached base 13 times in 18 plate appearances in Ouachita’s three-game series win against Oklahoma Baptist. He scored a pair of runs in game one. He added another run in game two. He hit a first-inning grand slam and a two-run home run in game three as part of a 4-for-4 day that included five more runs scored.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Patrick Miner, Arkansas Tech, SP, Sr., Tyler, Texas
Miner dominated East Central in a 6-0 win on Sunday. After surrendering five runs in 3.0 innings in prior start, he spun a four-hit shutout. In the 6-0 win, he scattered four singles. Between the second and seventh innings, he retired 16 straight batters. He finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts. He registered multiple strikeouts in four innings.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Riley Orr, SS, and Jeremy Adorno, SP