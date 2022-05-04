The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the final week of the 2022 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Hannah Franklin claimed Player of the Week and Oklahoma Baptist’s Kayleigh Jones garnered Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Hannah Franklin, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 1B, Jr., Yukon, Oklahoma
Franklin helped the Bulldogs close the regular season by sweeping Arkansas-Monticello. She went 6-for-9 with a .700 on-base percentage. She hit her first home run of the season and drove in two in game one. She went 2-for-3 with two more RBI in game two. She closed the series with a three-hit performance, including two doubles, and three more RBI.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Jr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones earned a pair of wins and a save and did not allow a run against Henderson State. In game one, she recorded her second no-hitter of the season. She struck out eight and picked up her 20th win of the season. In game two, she struck out 11 as part of a two-hit shutout. She finished the regular season with 296 strikeouts, 104 more than second place in the GAC.
Southern Arkansas University players nominated were Tiare Lee, DP , and Baylie Thornhill, RHP.