Southern Arkansas suffered a three-set loss Friday to Missouri-St. Louis to wrap up Friday’s action at the Triton Invitational Volleyball Classic.
Samantha Still recorded 11 digs, Morgan Schuster added 14 assists and Lauryn Moultrie and Isla Olivas combined for seven blocks.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Earlier, SAU lost 3-0 to Missouri S&T.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
SAU looks to bounce back on Saturday with a pair of morning matches beginning at 9 a.m. against Emporia State and Saint Leo.