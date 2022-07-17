The South Atlantic Conference and FloSports have announced a media rights partnership that represents the largest NCAA Division II media rights agreement to date.
FloSports will become the exclusive digital platform of the SAC Live Digital Network, showcasing all live and on-demand events in the SAC including the league’s 23 championships.
In order to view exclusive content, a subscription will be required. FloSports provides each subscriber with unlimited access to all content and events on its site with the purchase of a monthly or yearly subscription. A FloSports subscription will give subscribers access to exclusive content such as live events, replays, archived content, and exclusive original programming.
Subscriptions will be $12.50 monthly, or $95.88 annually. Discounts will be available for students enrolled at SAC member and associate member institutions.
The partnership will deliver productions of all SAC events over the next five years, including all regular-season games and championship events, along with new and original content on the FloSports network.
The SAC becomes the first Division II collegiate conference to sign a full league-wide partnership with FloSports as its primary media partner.
“The South Atlantic Conference significantly bolsters our collegiate programming,” said Chris Keldorf of FloSports. “We’re committed to providing SAC member schools and athletes with a robust digital platform to connect with their communities and fans. FloSports is looking forward to collaborating with Commissioner Britz, his team and all the SAC member universities.”
“We are beyond thrilled and excited to partner with FloSports for the streaming of our athletic events,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “This partnership will expand the SAC brand and broadcast audience as well as enhance the streaming experience for the participants and fans. This is a historic agreement, and we are proud to lead the way in what we feel is the future of sports broadcasting.”
The 13 South Atlantic Conference members include Anderson University, Carson-Newman University, Catawba College, Coker University, Emory & Henry College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Limestone University, Lincoln-Memorial University, Mars Hill University, Newberry College, Tusculum University, Wingate University and The University of Virginia’s College of Wise.
Associate members of the conference for football only include Barton College and Erskine College, while associate members for field hockey include Belmont Abbey College, Converse University, Lander University and University of Mount Olive.