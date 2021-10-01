Running in just her second career collegiate race, Southern Arkansas University women's cross country runner Catherine Benavidez took home Great American Conference Runner of The Week Honors after her impressive performance in the Lois Davis Invitational this past Friday.
Running on her home course, Benavidez finished the 5K race in 2nd place with a time of 19:31.7, which is her personal best.
The Muleriders took home first place in the meet with 21 total points. SAU had five runners earn top ten finishes.
Benavidez's award marks the first time SAU has received the GAC Runner of The Week award since Carley Hale received the honors on September 18, 2019.
Southern Arkansas will run again on October 9, when they compete in the Watson Invitational in Clinton, Mississippi.