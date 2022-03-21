LIVINGSTON, AL -- Southern Arkansas, holding the highest national NCAA men’s ranking in program history, beat West Alabama 4-0 on Sunday afternoon in Livingston as the Muleriders outlasted the Tigers to earn its fifth consecutive victory and tenth of the season.
The win comes in the first match of five straight for the nationally prominent Muleriders. On Monday, Southern Arkansas will face the highest-ranked opponent in its young NCAA history as Columbus State awaits in west Georgia.
CLICK HERE to see Sunday’s results.
Doubles victories by #13 Marko Nikoliuk and Sander Jans at No. 1 and Yuri Gondouin and Ole Valkyser at No. 3 pushed the Muleriders out front early. Nikoliuk and Jans beat UWA's Lucas Hammond and Marcel Hornung 6-3. The Tigers' No. 1 duo is ranked No. 31 in the country in the latest ITA rankings. Gondouin and Valkyser topped the Tigers' Loic Danze and Nuutti Jokinen 6-4.
In singles action, lines 1 through 3 took care of business for Southern Arkansas, but all three rallied from opening set defeats. #19 Jans rallied from a 7-6 (5) loss in set one to win 6-1, 7-6 (3) over UWA's Hornung. At No. 2, #34 Rehfuss overcame a 6-4 decision in the opening set to win 6-1, 6-1 over the Tigers' Ilari Vesanen. #10 Nikoliuk won 6-3, 6-2 after suffering a 6-1 loss to Ilia Dehodiuk in the opening set of play at No. 3.
SAU prepares for the perennial power Cougars. On Tuesday, the Muleriders will face No. 9 North Georgia, match up with Georgia College on Wednesday and close out its week-long swing at Auburn-Montgomery on Thursday.