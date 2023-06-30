The Great American Conference has announced its sportsmanship awards for the 2022-23 season. The league’s head coaches chose the Team Sportsmanship Awards, based on a point system.
Ouachita Baptist paced the way with four Sportsmanship awards. The Tigers repeated in men’s cross country and claimed its third-straight for women’s tennis. They added awards for men’s cross country and men’s basketball.
Southern Arkansas University received no Sportsmanship award in any category.
Harding collected Sportsmanship awards for women’s soccer, men’s golf and baseball. In baseball, the Bisons have claimed eight of the 10 all-time Sportsmanship awards. In men’s golf, Harding has won five Sportsmanship awards.
East Central, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State each garnered two Sportsmanship awards. The Tigers won for both women’s basketball and men’s track and field for the third straight season. ECU has earned five of the last six women’s basketball Sportsmanship honors. The Rangers football team collected its third Sportsmanship award in football and added Women’s Track & Field. SWOSU captured its third-straight in volleyball and added a Sportsmanship title for softball.
Oklahoma Baptist won the third GAC Sportsmanship award in school history as the Bison claimed the honor for women’s golf. Fort Hays State won for men’s soccer for the second time in the last three seasons.
"These awards emphasize the NCAA Division II focus on sportsmanship and game environment,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “We could not be prouder of what these programs have put forth on the field and in ways that aren't necessarily reflected in the outcome.”
In 2012, The GAC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee initiated a sportsmanship award to be presented for all team sports. The winning school will receive a banner similar to the one presented to GAC tournament championship winners. The goal of the program is for member institutions to promote good sportsmanship among its teams, fans, and all involved with the events.