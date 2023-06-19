The Great American Conference has announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award.
Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Kamrin Hooks (Track & Field)
Major: Masters of Public Administration - Social Entrepreneurship
GPA: 4.00
Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma
NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee
College Sports Communications Academic All-District
Owns schools records in the 200- and 400-meter dashes
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY
Brooke Prewitt (Softball)
Major: Masters of Education - School Counseling & Leadership
GPA: 4.00
Hometown: Cleburne, Texas
College Sports Communications Academic All-District
Four-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete
Led team in on-base percentage
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO
Bailey Camp (Softball)
Major: Exercise Science
GPA: 3.93
Hometown: Perryville, Arkansas
GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
Second Team All-GAC Selection
Hit .357 with 12 stolen bases
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
Liv Cummins (Basketball)
Major: Political Science & Legal Studies
GPA: 4.00
Hometown: Elgin, Oklahoma
GAC Elite Scholar Athlete
President Pi Sigma Alphia - Political Science Honors Society
Legal Professionals Association - Vice President
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Kelli McKinnon (Volleyball)
Major: Exercise Science
GPA: 4.00
Hometown: League City, Texas
College Sports Communications Academic First-Team All-America
Two-time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete
GAC Player of the Year and Second-Team All-Region
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Allie Bianchi (Golf)
Major: Finance/Data Science
GPA: 4.00/4.00
Hometown: Allen, Texas
NCAA Elite 90 Award National Finalist and NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee
Three-time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete
WGCA Second-Team All-American, unanimous First-Team All-GAC selection
NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Josena Frame (Basketball)
Major: Chemistry
GPA: 3.97
Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma
President’s Honor Roll
Vice President’s Honor Roll
Started 23 of 26 games in 2022-23 and 51 of 69 games in her career
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Sophia Strange (Cross Country/Track & Field)
Major: Nursing
GPA: 4.00
Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma
College Sports Communications Academic All-District
GAC Championship MVP - Track & Field
GAC Runner of the Year - Cross Country
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Lexie Castillow (Volleyball)
Major: Kinesiology/Curriculum & Instruction
GPA: 3.83/4.00
Hometown: Greenwood, Arkansas
College Sports Communications Academic All-District
GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
Four-Time All-GAC selection, became third Tiger to amass at least 2,000 digs
SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Briley Moon (Basketball)
Major: Master’s - Sports Administration
GPA: 3.91
Hometown: Martin’s Mill, Texas
College Sports Communications Academic All-District
2022 and 2023 AD Honor Roll
Honorable Mention All-GAC; became Southeastern’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer with 1,701 points
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Cassandra Awatt (Basketball)
Major: Masters Business Administration || GPA: 3.90
Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
2022 Outstanding Business Senior Award
D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team
Two-time All-GAC First Team
SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Rachel Masson (Track & Field)
Major: Communications
GPA: 3.97
Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma
GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award winner
Staff writer for “The Southwestern” - SWOSU’s on-campus student newspaper
The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.