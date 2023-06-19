Hooks

Kamrin Hooks of Choctaw, OK, is SAU's Female Scholar Athlete of the Year nominee for the Great American Conference.

The Great American Conference has announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Kamrin Hooks (Track & Field)

Major: Masters of Public Administration - Social Entrepreneurship

GPA: 4.00

Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma

NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee

College Sports Communications Academic All-District

Owns schools records in the 200- and 400-meter dashes

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Brooke Prewitt (Softball)

Major: Masters of Education - School Counseling & Leadership

GPA: 4.00

Hometown: Cleburne, Texas

College Sports Communications Academic All-District

Four-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete

Led team in on-base percentage

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO

Bailey Camp (Softball)

Major: Exercise Science

GPA: 3.93

Hometown: Perryville, Arkansas

GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

Second Team All-GAC Selection

Hit .357 with 12 stolen bases

EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

Liv Cummins (Basketball)

Major: Political Science & Legal Studies

GPA: 4.00

Hometown: Elgin, Oklahoma

GAC Elite Scholar Athlete

President Pi Sigma Alphia - Political Science Honors Society

Legal Professionals Association - Vice President

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Kelli McKinnon (Volleyball)

Major: Exercise Science

GPA: 4.00

Hometown: League City, Texas

College Sports Communications Academic First-Team All-America

Two-time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete

GAC Player of the Year and Second-Team All-Region

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Allie Bianchi (Golf)

Major: Finance/Data Science

GPA: 4.00/4.00

Hometown: Allen, Texas

NCAA Elite 90 Award National Finalist and NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee

Three-time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete

WGCA Second-Team All-American, unanimous First-Team All-GAC selection

NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Josena Frame (Basketball)

Major: Chemistry

GPA: 3.97

Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma

President’s Honor Roll

Vice President’s Honor Roll

Started 23 of 26 games in 2022-23 and 51 of 69 games in her career

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Sophia Strange (Cross Country/Track & Field)

Major: Nursing

GPA: 4.00

Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma

College Sports Communications Academic All-District

GAC Championship MVP - Track & Field

GAC Runner of the Year - Cross Country

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Lexie Castillow (Volleyball)

Major: Kinesiology/Curriculum & Instruction

GPA: 3.83/4.00

Hometown: Greenwood, Arkansas

College Sports Communications Academic All-District

GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

Four-Time All-GAC selection, became third Tiger to amass at least 2,000 digs

SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Briley Moon (Basketball)

Major: Master’s - Sports Administration

GPA: 3.91

Hometown: Martin’s Mill, Texas

College Sports Communications Academic All-District

2022 and 2023 AD Honor Roll

Honorable Mention All-GAC; became Southeastern’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer with 1,701 points

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Cassandra Awatt (Basketball)

Major: Masters Business Administration || GPA: 3.90

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

2022 Outstanding Business Senior Award

D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

Two-time All-GAC First Team

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Rachel Masson (Track & Field)

Major: Communications

GPA: 3.97

Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma

GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award winner

Staff writer for “The Southwestern” - SWOSU’s on-campus student newspaper

The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.

