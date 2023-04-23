On the eve of the 2023 Great American Conference Men’s Golf Championships, the league held its awards banquet. Henderson State’s Nathan Cossement claimed Player of the Year; Harding’s Manuel Cue Vargas captured Freshman of the Year and Reddie head coach Colton Cowan, won GAC Coach of the Year.
Cossement became the program’s first GAC Player of the Year. He picked up individual titles at the Battle for the Belt and the Arkansas Intercollegiate. He tallied six top-10 finishes and only finished outside the top 20 one time.
Vargas equaled the accomplishment of teammate in earning Freshman of the Year. In his first collegiate start, he won the GAC Preview. He added two more top-seven finishes.
Miller Harris and Josh McNulty joined Cossement on the All-GAC First Team. The Reddies became only the second GAC men’s team to produce three First-Team selections. They matched the feat set by Arkansas Tech last season. Miller won the Hardscrabble Invitational and finished inside the top 20 in all but one of his 10 starts. McNulty collected four top-10 finishes.
The Bisons’ Sam Tandy and Southern Arkansas’ Caleb Miller joined the three Reddies on the First Team. Tandy notched eight top-11 results in his nine tournaments. He took second to Vargas at the GAC Preview. Miller finished inside the top 10 three times and finished outside of the top 35.
Vargas headlined the All-GAC Second Team. His teammate, Jake Croshaw, landed on the Second Team as did the Reddies’ Alex Hadden and Ethan Wilkins and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Conner Boydston and Anders Strand.
SAU’s Connor Harrington and Logan McDonald, Southern Nazarene’s Sam Schmidt, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Trent Zorgdrager and SWOSU’s Lukas Hendricks represented the All-GAC Honorable Mention team.
The GAC also named its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athletes. Arkansas-Monticello’s Andrew Pearson won the Elite Scholar Athlete honor while Harding’s Tandy, SAU’s Harrington, SWOSU’s Boydston, Tech’s Shaun Jones and the Bisons’ Leo Maciejek received the Distinguished Scholar Athlete award.