RUSSELLVILLE – Southern Arkansas fell to Arkansas Tech 4-2 on Saturday in their softball series finale. The Muleriders move to 11-10 on the season and 4-2 in Great American Conference.
Senior outfielder Jade Miller picked up her sixth home run of the season, which leads the team.
The Golden Suns scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning by way of a wild pitch, followed by an advance from third to home on a double play to lead 2-0 after one. ATU put up another two spot the next inning on a bunt single, and a run that came home by way of a bases loaded walk to lead 4-0.
Alyssa Miller was able to reach base safely in the top of the third inning on a single to left field. As one Miller got on base the following Miller cleared the bases as Jade Miller hit a two-run shot over the left field fence to cut the deficit to 4-2. Sarah Evans was able to advance to third base on a Jaxynn Dyson single to right field, but the Muleriders would not be able to get any runs out of it.
The Muleriders were outhit by the Golden Suns 5-4. Alyssa Miller led SAU with two hits, while Jade Miller and Dyson had the other two.
SAU used three different arms as Macie Welch got the start. Welch took the loss after pitching 1.0 inning and giving up three runs (two earned). Kiana Pogroszewski pitched the second inning while giving up two hits on one run. Baylie Thornhill did a solid job in relief as she tossed the final four frames while striking out six batters and only allowing one hit.
SAU returns for its first home game of the season on Tuesday evening as they are set to host Arkansas-Monticello in a GAC doubleheader. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.