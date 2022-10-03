Writers call it “foreshadowing.” Southern Arkansas fans call it “disappointing.”
Wilkins Stadium was primed Saturday for a Homecoming celebration and a Muleriders win against the visiting East Central Tigers. But just as the first members of the Homecoming court walked between two columns topped by floral arrangements, a puff of wind simultaneously knocked both bouquets to the turf.
Yeah, East Central won 34-22. The defeat knocked SAU into the bottom half of the Great American Conference standings at 2-3, while East Central rose to 3-2.
SAU scored on its second drive when Jariq Scales ran 13 yards for a touchdown with 5:47 left in the first quarter. However, Austin Wilkerson’s PAT was wide to the left at the end of a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
The Tigers came back with their own nine-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard run by Nemier Herod. Alexis Lopez kicked the extra point.
Yemi Dyesanya recovered an SAU fumble at the ECU 48 and the Tigers took six plays to widen the gap. Tigers quarterback Kenny Hrncir ran 17 yards for a touchdown with 11:31 left in the half. The conversion try failed when SAU’s Prince Udenze tackled Hrncir as ECU led 13-6.
SAU lost another fumble at its own 35.
ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough frequently went to the trick-play book and on this drive, offered up a double-reverse flea flicker that led to a penalty for intentional grounding.
SAU got a break following a 38-yard completion that gave ECU a first and goal at the 9. Gavin Roe snagged an interception in the end zone, and hesitated between downing the ball and running it out. He chose the run and fought his way to the SAU 6.
It was from there that the Muleriders started the afternoon’s longest drive that took 12 plays. SAU converted three third downs on the drive. The biggest of the conversions came when quarterback Judd Barton dropped back to pass but saw an opening and ran 34 yards to the ECU 9. Jonathan Lewis ran left for a touchdown on the next play. Wilkerson’s PAT with 5:20 left in the half tied the game at 13.
East Central took the lead for good on a 27-yard pass from Hrncir to La’Quan Wells with 24 seconds left in the half. Lopez kicked the PAT.
SAU managed to charge downfield to put the Muleriders into field goal position before the half. The big play was a 38-yard run by quarterback O.B. Jones to the ECU 27. With three seconds left, Wilkerson booted the ball for a 45-yard field goal.
The kick gave Wilkerson the all-time record for SAU field goals with 41, topping the old record of 40 career threes set by SAU Sports Hall of Famer Jason Williams.
ECU led 20-16 at the half.
SAU lost the opening possession of the second half to an interception of a Jones pass by Cody Alexander. ECU lost the ball on downs at the SAU 40, but the Muleriders had to punt. Andrew Schreiner put the ball into the end zone.
Herod made three consecutive rushes to precede a 69-yard pass down the right side to Willis. Lopez’ PAT with 7:58 left in the third gave the visitors a 27-16 advantage.
After SAU’s Seth Johnson got a short reception to the 40, Scales took off for a 60-yard touchdown run with 7:14 left to play in the third. SAU’s conversion run failed.
ECU got one final touchdown with 3:50 left in the third. Hrncir threw a 5-yard pass to Jackson Allen. Lopez’ kick created the final 34-22 score.
SAU’s final three drives ended with a punt from the ECU 48, an incomplete fourth-down pass at the ECU 24, and a shovel pass at midfield as time expired.
Statistics
ECU SAU
First downs 24 23
Rushes, yards net 45-214 46-326
Passing, yards net 309 158
Passes CAI 21-31-1 16-33-1
Total offense, plays/yards 76-523 79-484
Punts, number/average 5-46.4 4-44.8
Penalties, yards 6-47 4-45
Possession Time 33:57 26:03
SAU’s Scales led all rushers with 173 net yards on 22 carries. For SAU, Barton ran seven times for 72 yards. O.B. Jones ran eight times for 53 yards. Blake May ran six times for 19 yards.
Herod led ECU with 123 yards on 25 carries.
In passing for SAU, Judd Barton was 10-22 for 100yards. Jones was 6-11-1 for 58 yards.
Cole Williams had three recepionts for 59 yards. Dekendrick Bender had five recepitons for 58 yards.
Jacob Berry led SAU with four unassisted and 11 unassisted tackles.
For ECU, Hrncir was 21-20-1 for 309 yards. Wells has four receptions for 104 yards.
GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE STANDINGS
All games are conference games
Ouachita 5-0
Harding 4-1
Henderson 4-1
Arkansas-Monticello 3-2
East Central 3-2
Southwestern Oklahoma 3-2
Arkansas Tech 2-3
Southeastern Oklahoma 2-3
Southern Arkansas 2-3
Oklahoma Baptist 1-4
Southern Nazarene 1-4
Northwestern Oklahoma 0-5
Saturday’s scores
Arkansas Tech 48, Southern Nazarene 35
East Central 34, Southern Arkansas 22
Harding 38, Oklahoma Baptist 23
Henderson 31, Southeastern Oklahoma 23
Ouachita 48, Northwestern Oklahoma 7
Southwestern Oklahoma 37, Arkansas-Monticello 27
This week’s games
Southwestern Oklahoma at Ouachita, noon
Northwestern Oklahoma at Arkansas-Monticello, 2
Henderson State at East Central, 2
Southern Arkansas at Southeaster Oklahoma, 2
Harding at Southern Nazarene, 2
Arkansas Tech at Oklahoma Baptist, 6