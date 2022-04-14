The Great American Conference announced the Women’s Tennis honor for the ninth week of the 2022 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Vanessa Nitu claimed the award after helping the Savage Storm pick up three wins.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Vanessa Nitu, Southeastern Oklahoma State, So., Bucharest, Romania
Nitu won her three singles matches as the Savage Storm earned wins against Northeastern State, Henderson State and Ouachita. She played at No. 1 singles against the RiverHawks and earned a three-set win. Against the Reddies and Tigers, she played at No. 2 singles and picked up two straight-set wins.