ARKADELPHIA -- Southern Arkansas won its fifth consecutive game on Sunday with a 13-2 run-rule victory over Missouri Western in the final game at the HSU Invitational from Clyde Berry Field.
Muleriders starter Wyatt Marr earned the win as he went 5.0 innings and allowed only four hits while striking out five in his second start of the season. Matt's pitching effort was matched by the offensive effort as SAU won over Missouri Western for the second time this season.
Sophomore Chris Sutton doubled home the game's first run after lacing a double down the left field line to plate junior Conner Allen.
Sutton scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Tucker Burton. A catcher's interference on sophomore Will Richardson chased home the third run of the inning and an RBI walk to Jacob Martinez capped a four-run third inning that included just one hit.
In the fifth inning, RBI singles by Jacob Martinez and Riley Orr and a run that scored on an error on the latter's ball in play added three runs to the ledger.
The sixth inning was much more of the same for the Muleriders as an errant throw on the base paths led to the first run of another four-run frame. An RBI single by sophomore Ty Manning followed and placed SAU up 9-0, before Allen plated two more with a single of his own.
Leading 11-1, Josh Walker got in on the RBI act with a two-run single before the stretch to set up the run-rule which was enforced after the next half inning.
Sutton, Martinez and Orr each collected two hits with Sutton's double standing as the only extra base hit in a ten-hit day for the Muleriders. Five players scored two runs and eight different players crossed home.
Southern Arkansas eyes Great American Conference play next weekend as the Muleriders welcome Northwestern Oklahoma State to Walker Stadium for a three-game series beginning with a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, February 18. Saturday's finale is set for a noon first pitch.