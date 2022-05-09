BENTONVILLE – A five-run fifth inning was too much to overcome for the Southern Arkansas softball team, falling 7-4 to Arkansas Tech in the Great American Conference Championship title game Sunday evening at the Bentonville Tiger Athletic Complex.
SAU, which was co-champion with Arkansas Tech during the regular season, now awaits its seeding for the upcoming NCAA DII Central Region Tournament. The two four team regionals will be announced on Monday morning.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
SAU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Taylor Murphy singled up the middle, followed by a Mariah Hamilton double to left center field to push Murphy to third. Alyssa Miller picked up an RBI as she singled to right field to score Murphy.
The Muleriders pushed two more runs across in the bottom of the third inning, as Jaxynn Dyson led the inning off with a solo blast to go up 2-0, followed by a deep double from Murphy that banged off the top of the fence to plate Alese Casper who reached on a single earlier in the inning.
ATU cut the lead to one as the Golden Suns posted two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a sac fly and a double to make it 3-2.
SAU's final run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth inning as Viviana Zarzoza came around to score on a wild pitch after entering the game as a pinch runner for Murphy who drew a walk.
The Muleriders led 4-2 as they entered the top of the sixth inning, but the Golden Suns plated four runs on five hits to take a 7-4 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. ATU got out of a jam with a double play in the bottom of the sixth followed by three final outs without allowing a score in the seventh to earn the GAC Conference Tournament Title.
Jade Miller, Dyson, and Murphy all had two hits apiece. Dyson, Murphy, and A. Miller all had one RBI. Sydney Ward got the start in the circle and went 4.0 innings while allowing four hits, two runs and striking out five. Kiana Pogroszewski took the loss as she pitched 2.0 innings and allowed four hits and five runs (0 earned).