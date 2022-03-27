The fifth annual Dan Veach Invitational did not disappoint as there were plenty of new personal records set by both the Southern Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams.
Even more exciting was being able to see not only a school record to be set in Magnolia, but also a new GAC record.
MEN’S DIVISION
THROWING EVENTS
In the men's javelin, Kris Shumaker blew his previous SAU and GAC record out of the water with a new mark of 57.18m. Shumaker not only beat his PR/SR from last week once, but he passed 51.79m four separate times with 57.18m being his final throw.
Continuing with the trend of breaking records, Traveon Scott, Darius Trimble, Ja'Kamron Zackery, and Nick Gonzalez all earned new personal records at the meet. Scott delivered his new personal record in the shot put after tossing the brass ball for 14.65m and placed first in the event. Trimble had two new PRs in the discus throw (4th place, 41.16m) and the hammer throw (3rd place, 46.76m). Zackery obtained his new PR in the hammer throw with a distance of 45.70m and placed fourth. Gonzalez produced his new PR in the discus throw after slinging the discus for 37.10m.
JUMPING EVENTS
Hopping into the jumping events was Derrick Onyeador who posted two new personal records in the high and long jump events. Onyeador recorded a 1.90m in his high jump and earned first place to go along with that. Shortly after, the freshman would rack up another PR in the long jump with a leap of 6.60m and a second-place spot. Right behind Onyeador was two sport athlete Kristufer Wyche earning himself a personal record (2nd place in the high jump, 1.85m) in his first meet as a Mulerider. Coming in fourth for the high jump was Jayden Cormier with his height of 1.80m.
He may have not earned a new personal record, but Dariusz Patterson didn't need to after recording two first place performances for triple and long jump. Patterson had 13.60m in the triple jump and a leap of 6.89m in the long jump. Carter Duncan finished right behind Patterson and Onyeador at third with a distance of 6.44m in the long jump.
RUNNING EVENTS
Starting it up for the Muleriders in the running events was Travon Johnson and his stellar outing on the track. T. Johnson recorded a first-place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 11.00. T. Johnson would later record a personal record for him in the 200m dash after he had a time of 21.88 and a second-place finish. Literally a fraction of a second Johnson was La'Dainian Hendrix at second-place in the 100m dash. Hendrix's time was 11.01, and that time is also now his new personal record. Freshman Javis Williams had two new PRs in both the 200m and 400m. Williams' new PR time for the 200m is now 23.21 and his new time for the 400m is now 50.52.
Brandon Sofi delivered an incredible showing in the 110m hurdles after he placed first with a time of 15.83. Seeing his first bit of action since Mississippi College, Connor Westhoven recorded a new PR in both hurdle events. Westhoven ran a time of 18.58 in the 110m hurdles and 58.01 in the 400m hurdles. Sid Hampton also set a new PR in both hurdle events with a time of 16.86 in the 110m and a time of 58.05 in the 400m earning him third place.
The 4x100 team (Christian Mosley, William Vickery, La'Dainian Hendrix, Travon Johnson) placed first with their time of 41.14.
Robert Kraus set a new personal record in the 1500m with a time of 4:05.49 earning him second place. Hector Hernandez placed third in the 1500m with his time of 4:14.72. Coming third in the 800m was Asher Hamlin with his time of 2:01.04. Jaime Quinones stole the distance running show from his teammates with his PR time of 16:19.86 earning him first place in the 5000.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
To start off for the women, the 'A', 'B', and 'C' 4x100 teams placed in the order of the alphabet. Team 'A' (Amayia Taylor, Sa'Moriya Walker, Kamrin Hooks, Jasmine Peoples) finished with a time of 47.40. Team 'B' (Asiya Sabr, Katelynn Hogg, Jordan Walker, Trinity Easter) finished with a time of 48.79. Team 'C' (Jill Robertson, Aja Wells, Alexis Martin, Tylaa Berry) finished with a time of 50.00.
In the 4x400, Team 'A' (Kamrin Hooks, Rozlyne Manor, Katelynn Hogg, Jasmine Peoples) finished first with a time of 4:13.06. Team 'C' (Trinity Easter, Tylaa Berry, Sa'Moriya Walker, Tatahlavia Rosser) placed second with a time of 4:24.73.
THROWING EVENTS
Shardanay Lamark kicked things off for the Mulerider women after she placed first in both shot put and hammer throw. Lamark had a mark of 46.75m in hammer throw and a throw of 13.07m in shot put helping her obtain a new personal record. Kailyn Thomas set a new PR in shot put and hammer throw with a heave of 11.19m in shot put and a second-place throw of 42.41m in hammer throw. Haley Skoruppa set her own record in the discus throw with a toss of 35.74m. Following the trend was Rebecca Miner setting new records in shot put and javelin throw. Miner had a shot-put distance of 10.95m and a javelin throw of 28.08m earning her second. The only javelin thrower that was able to top Miner was another Mulerider, Josie Burke with her own personal record throw of 31.60m.
JUMPING EVENTS
Sophomore Alexis Matlock started things off for the women's jumping events as she recorded another first-place finish in the high jump with a tied height of 1.55m. The pole vault event was a 'Rider V. 'Rider matchup for first between Sophomore Raylynn Gibbs and Freshman Payton Fleeman. Fleeman would barely squeeze past Gibbs in the competition and would earn a personal record of 3.35m in the process.
Tatahlavia Rosser finished top three in both the long jump and triple jump with a distance of 5.24m in long jump (1st place and PR) and a leap of 10.54m in triple jump (3rd place and PR). Devlin Rivera and Issah Traylor both could have possibly tied with how close their triple jumps were, but Rivera takes the cake with a leap of 10.88m.
RUNNING EVENTS
Kamrin Hooks made her senior day appearance at the Dan Veach Invitational known as she won both the 200m and 400m dash and set a PR in the 200m with a time of 25.47. Hooks' first-place finish in the 400m dash was clocked at a 59.55. Coming in at third for the 100m dash was Jasmine Peoples with a time of 12.53. Rivera posted an impressive new personal record of 15.09 in the 100m hurdles earning her the first-place spot. Right behind her was Rozlyn Manor with a time of 15.28. Earning a new personal record in third place was Kaliyah Thompson with a time of 15.57. K. Thompson also placed first in the 400m Hurdles with a time of 1:08.76. Finishing in second was Rozlyne Manor with her time of 1:11.20. Just a couple steps behind was Brittney Yarbro with her time of 1:11.50.
Moving onto the distance running, Logan Warren took first and in good fashion in the 3000m steeplechase. Warren recorded a new PR for her in the 3000S with a new time of 12:06.42. Coming in at second was Cecilia Quesada with a time of 12:33.01 and right behind her was Alyzah McGlasson with a time of 12:39.39. In the 1500, Bronwyn Buchanen finished first with a time of 5:17.73. Following not far behind was Alyssa Dohm and her finishing time of 5:22.56.
The Mulerider track team can next be spotted in Nacogdoches, Texas where the Riders will compete at the SFA Carl Knight Invitational/Multis. The whole SAU squad can be seen at Stephen F. Austin just a week later for the SFA Earl Milner Invitational.