The Great American Conference announced the ninth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Henderson State’s Korien Burrell and Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter shared Offensive Player of the Week; Harding’s Cade Pugh earned Defensive Player of the Week and Arkansas Tech’s Jesus Zizumbo claimed the Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Korien Burrell, Henderson State, RB, So., Beaumont, Texas
Burrell set the Reddies’ single-game record with five rushing touchdowns as Henderson State overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Southern Nazarene, 42-41, in overtime. He scored each of the Reddies final four touchdowns, including a two-yard score in overtime. He finished with 135 yards on 26 carries.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene, QB, Gr., Elk City, Oklahoma
Porter ran for 188 yards and completed 11-of-16 passes for 149 yards against the Reddies. He ran for a school-record five touchdowns and added a touchdown pass. He forced overtime with a 23-yard run and a successful 2-point conversion with 52 seconds left. He established the Crimson Storm’s single-season rushing yardage record.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cade Pugh, Harding, S, Sr., Helena, Alabama
Pugh matched the team lead with nine tackles in the Bisons’ 28-7 home win against Northwestern Oklahoma State. He collected 3.0 tackles for loss. Additionally, he intercepted a pair of passes. His first interception occurred in the end zone and resulted in a touchback. He returned the second interception 63 yards to set up a Harding touchdown.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jesus Zizumbo, Arkansas Tech, K, Sr., Springdale, Arkansas
Zizumbo made three field goals, including the game-winning 44-yard try as time expired, against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Arkansas Tech's 22-21 win. The final kick gave him 40 made field goals in his Wonder Boy career, to set a school record. It marked the second-straight year he converted a game-winning field goal with time expiring against the Bulldogs.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were O.B. Jones, QB; Melvin Smith Jr.; and Austin Wilkerson, K