NATCHITOCHES, LA – The Southern Arkansas track and field team took a trip to the campus of Northwestern State University to compete in the Leon Johnson NSU Invitational on Saturday at a D1 heavy meet.
Head coach Tim Servis's Muleriders' came away with a very successful meet as there were many new personal records set.
Getting things started for the men was William Vickery and Christian Mosley both setting new personal records in the 100m dash with Vickery running a 10.57 and Mosley running a 10.62.
Travon Johnson and Vickery set new PRs in the 200m dash as Johnson finished with a 21.52 and Vickery posted a 21.97.
In the 110m hurdles Brandon Sofi came out with a third-place finish as he posted a time of 15.23. Sid Hampton and Connor Westhoven both recorded new PRs in the 400m hurdles. Hampton finished the run with a 57.84 and Westhoven a 57.97.
Logan Rickey finished second in the 800m with his finishing time of 2:01.70. Coming in third in the same event was Hector Hernandez with his time of 2:02.49.
Rob Kraus had another impressive run in the 1500m after he placed second with an eye-catching time of 4:10.88. Placing third was Rickey with his time of 4:14.95. Jorge Sanchez finished fourth after running a 4:16.74.
Jaime Quinones posted another first-place finish on the year in the 3000m steeplechase after clocking in a time of 10:07.48.
Heading into throwing events, Ja'Kamron Zackery was the top-placed Mulerider in all of his events. Zackery placed fourth in the discus throw (49.00m), fifth in the hammer throw (47.80m), and fourth again in the shot put (14.60m). At eighth in the hammer throw was Carson Nichols after he threw for a new PR of 45.00m. In ninth in the hammer throw was Traveon Scott with his new PR throw of 43.55m. Micheal Jones threw for 14.12 in the shot put, earning him eight-place.
Derrick Onyeador notched a height of 1.80m in his second attempt over the bar, earning him sixth-place.
Onyeador, Cole Rappaport, Kris Wyche, and Carter Duncan all set new personal records in their long jump attempts. Onyeador came away with a nice distance of 6.90m, earning him fourth-place in the event. Rappaport placed eighth after he jumped for 6.75m. Wyche recorded a new distance of 6.73m and Duncan posted a leap of 6.50m.
Chauncey Blake set a new PR of 13.52m in the triple jump which earned him second-place.
Kris Shumaker placed second after trying to beat his personal/school record in the javelin throw. Shumaker came away with a distance of 56.35m.
The 4x100 and 4x400 squads both recorded new team records in the two separate events. The 4x100 team (Mosley, Vickery, Kyeran Monroe, and Travon Johnson) finished third-place with a time of 41.11. The 4x400 team (Hampton, Rickey, Dorian Pressley, and Javis Williams) finished in first-place after they combined for a team time of 3:27.04.
To get things up and moving for the women, Kamrin Hooks eighth in the 200m dash after she beat her personal/school record from the Carl Knight Invitational. Hooks' new record now stands at 24.62.
Sa'Moriya Walker improved her personal record in the 100m dash after she finished seventh with a time of 12.15. In 11th was Katelynn Hogg and her time of 12.45.
Hooks also set a PR in the 400m dash after she crossed the finish line with a clocked time of 28.48.
Devlin Rivera raised her standard as she placed fifth in the 100m hurdles with a new PR of 14.53. Kaliyah Thompson placed second in the 400m hurdles when finished the race with a PR time of 1:07.42. At third, Brittney Yarbro finished with a new PR of 1:09.61 and at fourth was Aaliyah Thompson and her new personal record of 1:10.08.
Alyssa Dohm placed fourth in the 800m with her clocked time of 2:35.84 while at fifth was Bronwyn Buchanan, finishing with a time of 2:38.03.
Logan Warren placed second in the 1500m as she recorded a time of 5:14.40 while at third was Dohm with her time of 5:24.57. With a fourth-place finish was Buchanan, recording a time of 5:32.12.
Alyzah McGlasson placed second in the 3000m steeplechase after she finished with a 13:.06.69. Coming in at first was Dakota Cassidy in the 5000m after she finished ahead of the pack with a 19:48.62.
To begin the field side of the women's team, Haley Skoruppa placed sixth in the discus throw after she threw for a new long of 42.33m. At seventh, Nicole Morris set a new personal record of 42.24m, finally breaking the 40 mark that she has been spending a long time working on. Irieyanna Wilson set a new PR along with the two previous women. Wilson's new PR sits at 40.90m.
Shardanay LaMark placed fifth in the hammer throw after she PRed in the event with a throw of 48.19m. At seventh was Keyonce Brown and her new PR throw of 42.72m.
In the long jump, Tatahlavia Rosser set a new personal record of 5.55m, earning her sixth-place in the event. Issah Traylor placed ninth in the same competition after she also set a personal record at 5.28m.
Rivera and Rosser both later set new personal records in the triple jump. Rivera placed third in the leaping competition with a leap of 11.49m and Rosser placed fourth with her own leap of 10.85m. Traylor came in fifth in the event after she jumped 10.82m.
Raylynn Gibbs set a new personal record in the pole vault after vaulting over the bar for 3.40m.
The sophomore, Allyson Sellers, set herself a new PR in the javelin throw when she heaved the throwing spear for 30.78m.
The 4x100 team (Hogg, Hooks, Amayia Taylor, and Walker) placed third in the race after finishing with their team time of 47.59. The 4x400 team (Hooks, Rozlyne Manor, Hogg, and K. Thompson) finished their race in second-place with their combined effort to clock in a 4:14.27.
The Muleriders next -- and final -- meet of the season will take place in Shawnee, Oklahoma for the Great American Conference Tournament. The meet is set to happen on the days of May 5-7.