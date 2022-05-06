The Great American Conference announced its final Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards for the 2022 outdoor season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Mary McKey and Jade Byrd earned the Women’s accolades. East Central’s Jackson Parrish and Harding’s Dorian Chaigneau claimed the Men’s awards.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Mary McKey, Oklahoma Baptist, So., Edmond, Oklahoma
At the Drake Relays, McKey earned an NCAA Provisional time in the 400-meter hurdles and ran on the Bison’s 4x400-meter relay squad that also produced a provisional time. Her 400 time of 59.93 seconds made her just the seventh Division II to crack the one-minute mark this season. The relay team produced the fastest time in the GAC this season.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jade Byrd, Oklahoma Baptist, Fr., Stratford, Oklahoma
Byrd repeated as GAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after she recorded three top-10 finishes at the UTA Invitational. She won the discus with a mark of 45.26 meters - her second-best mark of the outdoor season. She added a sixth-place finish in the hammer throw and a ninth-place result in the shot put.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jackson Parrish, East Central, Fr., Denton, Texas
Parrish won the 800 at the UTA Invitational with a personal-best time of 1:51.10. He ran the fastest time in the GAC this season and became the first Tiger this season to land an NCAA Provisional time. He cut 1.63 seconds off of his previous best time.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Dorian Chaigneau, Harding, So., Fontenay-le-Comte, France
Chaigneau cleared 5.18 meters (17 feet) for the second time this outdoor season when he posted 5.21 meters at the Drake Relays on his second attempt. He finished fourth, second among non-Division I competitors. He narrowly missed matching his best height of his season, 5.31 meters.