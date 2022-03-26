Southern Arkansas tallied seven hits in Friday night's 6-2 win against Southeastern Oklahoma.
Big swings by the Muleriders in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings helped determine the outcome at Walker Stadium.
Junior Conner Allen homered in the fifth inning to tie the game at 1, freshman Jakob Machuca tripled home a run in the sixth to give the Muleriders a 2-1 advantage and junior Brett McGee hammered down the win with a towering grand slam.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders (21-4, 15-1 GAC) have now won four straight games and continue to hold the top spot in the league standings into the sixth conference series of the season. The 21 wins through the season's first 25 games matches the effort of the 2014 and 2017 Muleriders as the best 25-game start in the GAC Era.
Mulerider junior starter Jacob Womack earned his fifth win of the season after tossing seven inning while scattering six hits and three walks to fan seven and only a single earned run. Freshman Brady Johnson worked a third of an inning, while junior Parker Abrego finished the final 1.2 innings allowing no hits and two walks to strike out four.
Womack used double plays from his defense to move out of the first and second innings, fanned the final two batters of the third after SOSU homered to open scoring, and worked around a leadoff double in the fourth to fan the final two batters of the frame before tossing a perfect fifth. In the sixth, the right hander operated around runners at first and second with one out as he again retired the final two batters via strikeout to end the Savage Storm threat. His final inning of action saw him leave with the lead as he again stranded a SOSU base runner.
Abrego fanned the first batter he faced and three of the final four. Sophomore Chris Sutton recorded two hits, a walk and a scored a run. Allen scored twice.
SAU and SOSU will decide a series winner today with a doubleheader scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.