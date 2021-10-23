Five sets would not be enough for the Southern Arkansas University volleyball team to get the job done, as they fell 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 4-15) to Northwestern Oklahoma State University on Saturday afternoon.
The Muleriders collected more kills (60), aces (8), assists (51), and digs (88) than the Rangers.
SAU had three players finish with double digit kills as Landry Rogers tallied a team-high 20, followed by Victoria White (17) and Kenadee Poye (11).
Morgan Schuster finish with a game-high 45 assists, to go along with 14 digs. Samantha Still collected a game-high 31 digs, along with three service aces, followed by Bailey Kirk who finished with 16 digs. Rogers also chipped in 11 digs, while Abby Bermudez tallied nine.
Bermudez has now tied her career high in blocks at 64 on the season as she finished with five in today's match.
The Muleriders will be back in action next Thursday as they travel to Russellville to take on Arkansas Tech University. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.