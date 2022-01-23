Southern Arkansas' return to the hardwood following a two-week layoff due to COVID protocols went cold in Magnolia on Saturday, as the Muleriders lost to Southern Nazarene, 63-57.
The Muleriders started out hot from the floor making five of their first nine shots on their way to a 12-2 advantage through the game's first 4:15. However, the Crimson Storm closed the game on a 14-5 run from under the eight-minute mark.
SAU senior forward Devante Brooks posted a heavy double-double of 19 points and 19 rebounds.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders (9-6, 5-4 GAC) were outscored by 13 points in the second half after carrying a seven-point lead into the intermission. SAU connected on just five of its 27 attempts from the floor in the final 20 minutes of play which included zero makes from beyond-the-arc in eight attempts in the second half.
Brooks had engineered a double-double by the intermission with a dozen points and 11 rebounds. He added one block and one steal. At the 10:43 mark of the first half, Brooks scored inside to push SAU up 28-10 and to became the highest scoring Mulerider under current head coach Andy Sharpe. Brooks eclipsed the 1,500-point mark for his career. Junior guard Blake Rogers followed with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
SAU was hot at the start shooting 43.2% from the floor in the first half with five makes from deep in a dozen attempts. The Muleriders outrebounded SNU 46-34 and defended well on the perimeter as the Crimson Storm connected on just five of its 21 trifecta tries.
The Muleriders gear up for a Monday night tipoff with Oklahoma Baptist inside the W.T. Watson Center. Tip-off from Magnolia is scheduled for 6 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since squaring off in the semifinals of the GAC Tournament last spring. SAU outlasted the Bison 74-71 in Shawnee.