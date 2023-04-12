The Great American Conference announced the Women’s and Men’s Track & Field athletes of the week for the fifth week of the outdoor season. Southern Arkansas’ Jordan Collins and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Valerie Nzeakor captured the Women’s honors while the Muleriders’ Bryson Johnson and Harding’s Antiwain Jones earned the Men’s accolades.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jordan Collins, Fr., Southern Arkansas, Huntsville, Texas
Collins competed in four events at the Little Rock Invitational and registered four top-10 finishes. In the 400-meter run, she posted the fastest time in the GAC, 57.65 seconds, as she placed fourth. In the 200, she took seventh with a time of 25.21 seconds. She participated on both relays. The Muleriders took third in both the 4x100 and 4x400.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Valerie Nzeakor, Sr., Northwestern Oklahoma State, Collin, Texas
Nzeakor collected an NCAA provisional mark in the long jump at the Jo Meaker Classic & Multi. Her jump of 6.00 meters earned a fifth-place finish. It set a school record and moved her up to 15th in Division II. She also ran in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as 4x100 relay.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Bryson Johnson, Jr., Southern Arkansas, Jefferson, Texas
Johnson earned a provisional mark in the 200-meter dash after he clocked a time of 21.20 seconds at the Little Rock Invitational. He placed second in the event. Additionally, he ran the 100 in 10.83 seconds. He ran the opening leg of the winning 4x100 relay and the third leg of the 4x400 relay squad that placed second.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Antiwain Jones, So., Harding, Marianna, Arkansas
Jones cleared 2.18 meters (7 feet, 1.75 inches) in the high jump at the Harding Open to become the first Harding athlete ever to clear seven feet at an outdoor competition. Additionally, his clearance established a conference record. Jones' effort ranks second in NCAA Division II this season.
Other Southern Arkansas athletes nominated were Irieyanna Wilson, So. ; and Ja'Kamron Zachery, So.