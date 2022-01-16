Southern Arkansas struggled to get in a groove offensively from the outset Saturday as Harding claimed a 95-70 win in Great American Conference women’s action.
Three Muleriders players scored in double figures.
The Muleriders (8-7, 3-6 GAC) trailed by just 10 points after the first quarter of play considering the Lady Bisons (10-5, 6-4 GAC) knocked in over 70% of its 17 attempts from the floor in the opening ten minutes, while SAU connected on only five of its 22 shots prior to the second quarter. Southern Arkansas matched HU in scoring with 20 in the second quarter to carry a ten-point deficit into the intermission.
Harding outrebounded Southern Arkansas 59-39 and finished +24 in inside scoring (58-34). SAU made just seven of its 39 attempts from three-point range.
SAU did force 27 turnovers which it turned into 25 points in addition to netting 21 points in fast break opportunities.
Junior guard Jessica Jones led SAU with 15 points which included three makes from range to go along with six rebounds and two steals. Senior forward Kisi Young followed with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Senior forward Lillie Moore added a dozen points with three boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Sophomore guard Braydyn Hill filled up the box score with eight rebounds, five assists, four points and one steal in 16 minutes of action.
Southern Arkansas faces another quick turnaround as Monday brings a road trip to Russellville to makeup the previously postponed Great American Conference affair with the Golden Suns. Tipoff against Arkansas Tech from inside Tucker Coliseum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
SAU men did not play Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.