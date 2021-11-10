The Southern Arkansas volleyball team posted 16 points in three straight sets as they fell to Harding (16-25, 16-25, 16-25) in its final road contest of the season.
The first set saw the Bisons jump out to an early 7-1 lead, but SAU cut it to three as they used a 6-3 run to make it 10-7. Harding used a large run to take the set. Despite jumping out to an early lead in set two, the Bisons were able to cruise to a second set win. Set three saw the Muleriders hang tight with HU through the first 12 points. Harding used a 13-5 run to close out the set and take the win.
Victoria White led the Muleriders with 10 kills as she recorded her 15th game of the season with double digit kills and 6th straight. Kenadee Poye notched seven kills, while Abby Bermudez finished with five. Morgan Schuster led SAU with 31 kills, to go along with 10 kills.
Poye hit .389 on 18 attempts, while Isla Olivas hit .400 with five kills on 10 attempts.
Samantha Still notched a game high 14 digs, while Bailey Kirk collected eight. Landry Rogers and Bermudez both finished with three blocks.
The Muleriders will now turn their heads to Thursday as they host Henderson State University in their final match of the season. SAU's lone senior in Abby Bermudez will be honored prior to the start of the match for Senior Day.
First serve will be at 6 p.m.