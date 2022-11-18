Senior guard Blake Rogers led Southern Arkansas in scoring with 16 points on an efficient shooting night as head coach Logan Quinn picked up the first victory of his career as the Muleriders moved past Arlington Baptist 90-65 on Thursday night.
The Muleriders (1-2) outscored ABU in the paint by 28 points and grabbed 17 more rebounds than the Patriots. SAU also managed to get out in transition scoring 21 fast break points in the win in addition to scoring 25 points off 20 ABU turnovers. SAU shot 54.5% from the floor for the contest which was highlighted by a 63.3% success rate in the first half.
Rogers' nice night shooting saw the Starkville, MS native go 6-for-9 from the field with three makes in five tries from deep. The Muleriders received a dozen points apiece from sophomore Logan Phillips and junior Jessie Davis Jr. who got going early in the first half to help stake the Muleriders to a 25-point halftime lead. Junior Gregory Hammond Jr. followed with 11 points and he added seven rebounds, a single board back of sophomore Carel Ray Jr.'s team-high eight.
Southern Arkansas picked up the pace immensely early on in the second half as Hammond forced a steal less than 10 seconds into the final 20 minutes which led to Rogers knocking down the first of three second half triple-tries. A minute and a half later, Rogers picked up a steal, tossed it up to grad guard Brock Schreiner who assisted senior LaTreavin Black on an inside bucket off the glass.
The next SAU possession saw Rogers hit another three on a helper from classmate guard Kris Wyche as the lead grew to 29. Dunks by both Hammond and Black ignited the Watson faithful and preceded Rogers' third trifecta of the evening as the Muleriders ran out front by 34 at the 15:35 mark of the second half.
The lead would grow to as much as 42 under the 10-minute mark as the Muleriders' victory earned the program its eighth-straight win in home openers. SAU will have an immediate opportunity to build off the victory as the Muleriders host Ecclesia College at 7 p.m. Friday.