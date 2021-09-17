TicketSmarter and the Great American Conference have announced an agreement to make TicketSmarter the official ticket resale marketplace partner for the conference, which includes Southern Arkansas University.
A national leader in the ticket resale market, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner for over 20 collegiate conferences, 70 universities and hundreds of events and venues nationally. TicketSmarter is also the official resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events.
“We are excited to partner with the GAC, as an extension of our strategy to develop strong, mutually beneficial relationships that provide GAC fans with an enhanced ticketing experience,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “We look forward to developing our relationship over the next several years.”
As the official ticket resale marketplace, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for the GAC to give its fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets.
The GAC joins a growing list of NCAA Division II conferences in the U.S. partnering with TicketSmarter including the Great Lakes Valley Conference, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the Gulf South Conference, the Peach Belt Conference, the Sunshine State Conference and the MIAA.
“The GAC is pleased to announce this agreement with TicketSmarter as its latest corporate partner,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said.
“TicketSmarter has established itself as a top site for ticket resale and I appreciate their investment in Division II athletics.”