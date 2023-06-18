McGee

Brett McGee of SAU is a nominee for the Great American Conference Male Athlete of the Year award.

The Great American Conference has announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Athlete of the Year award.

Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Brett McGee (Baseball)

Hometown: Pittsburg, Texas

Set GAC and SAU career records for home runs

Finished career with 205 walks, the second-most in NCAA Division II history

Three-time All-GAC First Team selection

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Jesus Zizumbo (Football)

Hometown: Springdale, Arkansas

Second-Team All-American kicker

Owns school single-season and all-time record for field goals. Made game-winning field goal on senior day

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO

Mason Philley (Baseball)

Hometown: Monticello, Arkansas

Consensus First-Team All-Central Region Pitcher

GAC Pitcher of the Year

Set UAM and GAC career record for strikeouts (357) and UAM single-season record (127)

EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

Devon Roush (Football)

Hometown: Manvel, Texas

Second-Team All-American and Gene Harris Award Finalist

GAC Defensive Player of the Year

Registered GAC-leading 110 tackles as well as 10.0 tackles for loss

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Dakarai Bush (Track & Field)

Hometown: Tatum, Texas

NCAA national champion in the 400 meters

First Harding athlete to qualify for three events at the NCAA Championships

GAC Championship MVP - won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Lamar Taylor (Swimming)

Hometown: Freeport, Bahamas

Won national titles in 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle plus 100-yard backstroke

Named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American Male Swimmer of the Year

Six-Time All-American

NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Malik Parsons (Basketball)

Hometown: San Diego, California

Led GAC and ranked second in Division II in scoring, 24.8 PPG

Set school record for points in a game (45)

D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Alex Schroeder (Baseball)

Hometown: Rocklin, California

Two-time NCBWA All-American

One of just two players in GAC history with multiple 20-home runs seasons

One of only three players in Division II to hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last two seasons

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

T.J. Cole (Football)

Hometown: Texarkana, Texas

Harlon Hill Award finalist - finished fifth

Consensus All-American

Ran for Ouachita single-season record 1,672 yards; set school career touchdown record (49)

SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Marquis Gray (Football)

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

Named All-American by AP, AFCA and D2CCA

Set school single-season records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions

Caught a touchdown in all 11 regular-season games

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Gage Porter (Football) Hometown: Elk City, Oklahoma

Second-Team All-American and Super Region #3 Offensive Player of the Year

Led nation in points scored per game (15.3)

Finished in top three in Division II in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Kamden Gipson (Basketball)

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Honorable Mention All-GAC

SWOSU’s Division II-era all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers

Member of 2022 GAC All-Tournament team

The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.

