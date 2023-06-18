The Great American Conference has announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Athlete of the Year award.
Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Brett McGee (Baseball)
Hometown: Pittsburg, Texas
Set GAC and SAU career records for home runs
Finished career with 205 walks, the second-most in NCAA Division II history
Three-time All-GAC First Team selection
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY
Jesus Zizumbo (Football)
Hometown: Springdale, Arkansas
Second-Team All-American kicker
Owns school single-season and all-time record for field goals. Made game-winning field goal on senior day
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO
Mason Philley (Baseball)
Hometown: Monticello, Arkansas
Consensus First-Team All-Central Region Pitcher
GAC Pitcher of the Year
Set UAM and GAC career record for strikeouts (357) and UAM single-season record (127)
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
Devon Roush (Football)
Hometown: Manvel, Texas
Second-Team All-American and Gene Harris Award Finalist
GAC Defensive Player of the Year
Registered GAC-leading 110 tackles as well as 10.0 tackles for loss
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Dakarai Bush (Track & Field)
Hometown: Tatum, Texas
NCAA national champion in the 400 meters
First Harding athlete to qualify for three events at the NCAA Championships
GAC Championship MVP - won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Lamar Taylor (Swimming)
Hometown: Freeport, Bahamas
Won national titles in 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle plus 100-yard backstroke
Named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American Male Swimmer of the Year
Six-Time All-American
NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Malik Parsons (Basketball)
Hometown: San Diego, California
Led GAC and ranked second in Division II in scoring, 24.8 PPG
Set school record for points in a game (45)
D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Alex Schroeder (Baseball)
Hometown: Rocklin, California
Two-time NCBWA All-American
One of just two players in GAC history with multiple 20-home runs seasons
One of only three players in Division II to hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last two seasons
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
T.J. Cole (Football)
Hometown: Texarkana, Texas
Harlon Hill Award finalist - finished fifth
Consensus All-American
Ran for Ouachita single-season record 1,672 yards; set school career touchdown record (49)
SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Marquis Gray (Football)
Hometown: Tyler, Texas
Named All-American by AP, AFCA and D2CCA
Set school single-season records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions
Caught a touchdown in all 11 regular-season games
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Gage Porter (Football) Hometown: Elk City, Oklahoma
Second-Team All-American and Super Region #3 Offensive Player of the Year
Led nation in points scored per game (15.3)
Finished in top three in Division II in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns
SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Kamden Gipson (Basketball)
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Honorable Mention All-GAC
SWOSU’s Division II-era all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers
Member of 2022 GAC All-Tournament team
The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.